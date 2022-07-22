Louisiana driver arrested in crash with concerned citizen

Jul. 22—CUMBERLAND — A Louisiana man was charged with drunken driving Thursday after he reportedly crashed into a vehicle that had followed him to the city's West Side after observing the suspect vehicle being operated in a reckless manner, according to Cumberland Police.

Henry Dias, 41, was also issued citations for related traffic violations before being released to await trial in district court.

No injuries were reported in the crash that occurred after a motorist reportedly saw the suspect vehicle being driven in an erratic manner and then followed it to the area of Luteman Road, police said.