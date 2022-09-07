Louisiana EV transition will drain $500M from road funding next decade

Louisiana's transition to a growing electric vehicle fleet will create a $563 million reduction in state gas tax revenue over the next decade, leaving a growing gap in the state's ability to meet its infrastructure needs, a report from the legislative auditor concluded this week.

The report from Legislative Auditor Michael Waguespack said the combination of more EVs, hybrids and more fuel-efficient gas vehicles as well as a state gas tax that hasn't increased in three decades means "the Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) is not sufficient to meet Louisiana’s $14.87 billion in infrastructure needs."

That means Louisiana's backlog of crumbling roads and bridges will continue to grow beyond $15 billion unless the state finds a way to boost revenues.

Republican Baton Rouge Rep. Barbara Frieberg's new law assessing the state's first tax on EVs and hybrids beginning in 2023 will help lessen the gap, but the auditor said Louisiana will still fall $322.9 million short through those vehicles and more gasoline-efficient cars and trucks over the next decade.

Frieberg's House Bill 1031 (Act 578) will charge an annual fee of $110 for EV owners and $60 for hybrid owners.

The average driver of gasoline-powered engines in Louisiana pays $148 per year in state gas taxes, though that varies by the make, model and number of miles someone drives.

A Chevrolet Bolt charges at an Electrify America site outside Colorado Mills outlet mall in downtown Lakewood, Colo. on ​​​​​​​ Dec. 21, 2020.

EV and hybrid owners will pay the new fees through the Louisiana income tax form with the state relying on voluntary compliance.

"These road usage fees for electric vehicles and hybrids are very important first steps, but they won't generate nearly enough revenue to offset what we're losing in declining gas tax revenue," Frieberg said in an interview with USA today Network. "I think it's the most important bill I ran this year. It's a matter of paying their fair share for the use of our roads and bridges."

"The EV road usage fee is a first step in the right direction of addressing a funding concept that is clearly outdated," Louisiana Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson said.

Louisiana's infrastructure construction fund will also eventually get a $300 million annual boost through a 2021 law by Republican Houma Rep. Tanner Magee that diverts a portion of vehicle sales tax collections from the general fund, though much of that is dedicated to specific projects like Interstate 49 and can't be used for operations costs.

"I consider that a huge win," Wilson said. "It will go a long way to fund projects."

Louisiana's 20-cents-per-gallon gasoline tax, which is the eighth lowest in the nation, hasn't been increased since 1990, and at least a dozen attempts to raise the tax or index it to inflation since 2021 haven't gained any traction in the Legislature.

Louisiana earned a D+ grade in the American Society of Civil Engineers’ most recent infrastructure report card in 2017. Twenty-eight Louisiana bridges have already been closed this year.

This week's audit leaves little hope for Louisiana to raise its grade in the engineers' next report set to publish next year.

"The auditor's report validates and acknowledges what we've been saying, that the (gap) is going to continue to grow until we find new ways to fund our roads and bridges," Wilson said.

Greg Hilburn

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Louisiana EV transition will drain $500M from road funding next decade