Louisiana’s float wins Showmanship Award in Rose Parade for the second consecutive year

The Louisiana Office of Tourism's "Explore Louisiana" float rolled in the 135th Rose Parade and won the Showmanship Award for the second consecutive year.

Louisiana’s Rose Parade float traveled the streets of Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 1. The float featured a larger-than-life Mardi Gras jester, fleur-de-lis, second-line inspired umbrellas, and lots of purple, green and gold.

This is the third consecutive year Louisiana has participated in the parade, In 2022, the float received the Wrigley Legacy award for outstanding display of floral presentation, float design and entertainment.

The Showmanship Award represents entertainment and showmanship.

This year's theme was music and Louisiana.

“Louisiana is a perfect fit for the theme of music," Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said. "Music is a part of our culture, from Mardi Gras to our festivals, to our daily lives. We will kick off our new marketing campaign, Year of Music, in 2024 with this parade, and we know we’re going to put on a show the audience will never forget. Our riders this year represent the celebratory spirit of Louisiana and our performers are bringing authentic Louisiana flare.”

Louisiana’s performances included all the sights and sounds of a Louisiana Mardi Gras. Performers included Grammy-nominated Zydeco musician Sean Ardoin, Cajun fiddler Amanda Shaw and legendary guitarist James Burton.

"We're very excited to kick off the Louisiana Office of Toursim 2024 Year of Music campaign with this recognition," Nungesser said.

