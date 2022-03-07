Louisiana gas prices jump 51 cents in a week, near $4 mark: All-time record high in sight

The average gas price in Louisiana jumped 51 cents last week, nearing the $4 mark, something folks haven't seen in about 14 years.

"There are few words to describe the unprecedented rise in gasoline prices over the last week, with massive spikes coast to coast in both gasoline and diesel prices, as oil prices jump to their highest since 2008," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Over the past week, Louisiana's average price rose 51 cents per gallon, bringing the price tag up to $3.86 per gallon. This number is about 70 cents higher than last month and roughly $1.50 more than last year.

Gas prices have been on the rise since Russia began its invasion into Ukraine on Feb. 24, less than two weeks ago. With the war abroad, the United States, including Louisiana, felt impacts on the economy, most notably through gas prices. Louisiana experienced its highest gas prices since 2014.

Gas prices continue to rise in Louisiana and nationwide as a result of Russian's invasion of Ukraine.

Nationwide, gas prices are following a similar trend. Since last week, the U.S. average gas price increased 46.5 cents. The average price of $4.06 per gallon is nearly 61 cents more than last month and $1.29 more than 2021.

"Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50 per gallon," De Hann said. "California could be heading for $5.50 per gallon with more stations charging $6 and beyond."

According to AAA, the highest recorded average price in Louisiana was $4.012 for regular unleaded and $4.766 for diesel, both recorded on July 17, 2008.

In Baton Rouge and New Orleans, gas is averaging at $3.88 per gallon. Each city saw about a 50-cent increase from last week's prices.

The average gas prices in Louisiana metro areas:

$3.76 in Alexandria

$3.88 in Baton Rouge

$3.83 in Hammond

$3.63 in Houma

$3.81 in Lafayette

$3.74 in Lake Charles

$3.68 in Monroe

$3.88 in New Orleans

$3.83 in Shreveport

"We've never been in this situation before with this level of uncertainty," De Haan said. "As we lose a major global producer under the weight of deserving bipartisan sanctions for invading a sovereign country, the cost is high. Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time with little good news foreseen."

