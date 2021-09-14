Louisiana gets tropical storm on top of Ida damage
Heavy rains from Tropical Storm Nicholas pelted buildings and roofs already damaged by Hurricane Ida all over southern Louisiana. (Sept. 14)
Nicholas became a hurricane late Monday night as it began dumping rain on the Texas coast. The nasty weather is expected to continue over the next two days.
Hurricane Nicholas made landfall near Sargent Beach, Texas, Tuesday morning — threatening to bring up to 18 inches of rainfall and flooding to parts of the state and Louisiana, per the National Hurricane Center.What's happening: Heavy rains, high winds and "dangerous" storm surges were ongoing, said the NHC, confirming just before 2a.m. that the Category 1 hurricane had hit the state. Nearly 200,000 customers had lost power in Texas by 3:30 a.m., per the utility tracking site poweroutage.us.Get
The Category 1 hurricane has already left more than 300,000 people without power.
Here's what it looked like as Nicholas made landfall, bringing strong winds and heavy rain, which caused street flooding and damage in some areas.
Nearly half a million people in Louisiana remain without power. The estimated wait time until power will return — 20 […] The post If you want proof of environmental racism, look no further Hurricane Ida appeared first on TheGrio.
A late-summer chill will descend over the Prairies this week. Calgary could dip close to the freezing mark on Wednesday and snowflakes may find their way into areas along the foothills.
HEADS UP! From Galveston to Fort Bend County, here's how leaders around the Houston area are preparing for severe weather.
Nicholas strengthened into a hurricane as it neared Texas' coast late Monday, per the National Hurricane Center.The latest: The storm was expected to make landfall along the Texas coast in a the next few hours, the NHC said in an 11p.m. update. It was already bringing heavy rains, strong winds and storm surges to parts of the central and upper Texas coast. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Nicholas strengthened to a hurricane late this evening and was nea
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has issued mandatory evacuation orders for some residents due to a wildfire raging in Sequoia National Park.
The storm, which was churning just off the Gulf Coast, "could be near hurricane intensity level at landfall," the National Hurricane Center said.
The slaughter of 1,428 white-sided dolphins over the weekend, part of a four-century-old traditional drive of sea mammals into shallow water where they are killed for their meat and blubber, has reignited a debate on the small Faeroe Islands. The hunt in the North Atlantic islands is not commercial and is authorized, but environmental activists claim it is cruel.
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the Texas Gulf Coast and it was expected to bring heavy rain and floods to coastal areas from Mexico to storm-battered Louisiana.
A wave will move off the coast of Africa where it has a high chance of development within the next 5 days.
A 67-year-old California man that attempted to jump across a cove of frothing water is presumed dead after witnesses could not pull him to safety.
Powerful wind gusts, rising storm surge and heavy rain slammed the Gulf Coast on Monday evening as Tropical Storm Nicholas bore down on Texas.
Sequoia National Park was shut down and its namesake gigantic trees were potentially threatened Tuesday as two forest fires burned in steep and dangerous terrain in California’s Sierra Nevada. Both fires were projected to advance in the direction of Giant Forest, home to more than 2,000 giant sequoias including the General Sherman Tree, the largest tree on Earth by volume.
A downsized, upcycled barn in Highland Park is transformed into one of L.A.'s greenest ADUs. Take a tour inside. It may inspire your next design.
The spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect that must be reported to the USDA if discovered, was part of a 4-H insect display from Thomas County.
The Washington State Department of Agriculture tweeted they had located the third Asian giant "murder hornet" nest of 2021.