Louisiana girl, 7, dies after pit bull attack; dog's owner arrested

A 7-year-old girl died Friday after being attacked by a pit bull in East Baton Rouge, Louisiana, authorities said. The dog's owner has been arrested.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reports that the attack occurred at about 6:30 p.m. local time Friday. The girl was rushed to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries, the sheriff's office said. She was not immediately identified.

The dog's owner, identified as 20-year-old Erick Lopez, was taken into custody on allegations of negligent homicide, according to a probable cause form obtained by CBS News.

The girl was playing outside a relative's home when a neighbor's dog "viciously attacked her," according to the probable cause form. The relative tried unsuccessfully to halt the attack by hitting the dog with a walking cane, sheriff's investigators said.

The pit bull was later taken into custody by East Baton Rouge Parish Animal Control officers.

During an interview with investigators, Lopez said he was not present during the attack, and admitted that the dog was "unrestrained" and "would often roam the neighboring property" where the attack occurred, according to the probable cause documents. There was no kind of fencing between the two properties, officials said.

"This is an awful, heart-breaking tragedy," East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said in a statement. "My heart goes out to this family, and they will remain in my prayers."

