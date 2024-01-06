Louisiana Gov.-elect Jeff Landry's inauguration moved because of stormy weather forecast

The inauguration of Louisiana Republican Gov.-elect Jeff Landry has been moved up a day to Sunday because of stormy weather forecast for the originally scheduled Monday ceremony, but the Inauguration Ball will remain on Monday night.

Landry's team said the inauguration ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on the state Capitol steps. It had been scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Though Landry will be sworn in Sunday, he won't officially become governor until noon Monday. There is an 80% chance of rain Monday.

Louisiana Capitol, May 2023

The Inauguration Ball at the Raising Cane's River Center will still take place Monday night.

Landry will be the 57th governor of Louisiana, taking over from two-term incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Louisiana Gov.-elect Jeff Landry's inauguration moved because of weather