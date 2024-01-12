Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry declares emergency as frigid temps, wintry mix bear down on state

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has issued a state of emergency with frigid temperatures and a possible wintry mix bearing down on the state next week.

Landry signed his executive order to be in effect from Sunday, Jan. 15 through Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Temperatures are expected to plummet to as low as the teens in central and northern Louisiana, but the entire state will be below freezing.

“We are encouraging everyone to prepare for these conditions and heed the advice of your local officials,” Landry said in a statement. “The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) stands ready to support our local emergency partners with any resources needed beyond their capabilities. Road crews are on standby in an attempt to keep our roads open.”

Jeff Landry is sworn in as Louisiana Governor on the steps of the State Capital in Baton Rouge La. Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

Visit 511la.org for the latest on road conditions or potential closures. Go to GetAGamePlan.org for more preparedness information. There you can download the Louisiana Preparedness Guide which includes a checklist for the items you may need during an event.

