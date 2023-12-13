Louisiana Governor-elect Jeff Landry promises better service at Office of Motor Vehicles

Louisiana Gov.-elect Jeff Landry has appointed Dan Casey to serve as commissioner of the Office of Motor Vehicles, promising to elevate customer service at the state agency that perhaps produces the most frustration.

Casey has served as senior director Dealertrack Registration & Titling Solutions and as the managing member of DGC Consultants. Landry said he is recognized for his expertise in motor vehicle rules and regulations and has balanced "corporate responsibilities with the delicate intracacies of government work."

“How many times have you heard someone say, ‘I have to go to the DMV today. I'm so excited!’ That’s right - never," Landry said in a statement. "Those words have never been uttered by anyone, and frankly that is not OK."

Louisiana Governor-Elect Jeff Landry sits for an interview in Lafayette, LA. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

“The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is an office of public service and it should respect each citizen's time and offer quality customer service."

This is one of the most vital state agencies, and I look forward to making this department more efficient and responsive to people’s needs,” Casey said.

Landry, who will take over for outgoing Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, will be inaugurated on Jan. 8.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Jeff Landry says customers will actually like DMV under his watch