Will Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry begin taking steps to eliminate the state income tax?

Louisiana Revenue Secretary Richard Nelson said Republican Gov. Jeff Landry wants to set the stage beginning in 2025 for eventually eliminating the state's income tax, but it won't happen in one dramatic step if at all.

Nelson, whose signature campaign issue while running for governor last year was abolishing the state income tax, discussed Landry's strategy on a podcast episode of LaPolitics Report that was posted Monday.

Nelson eventually dropped out of the race and was appointed by Landry as the governor's tax man.

“We’re discussing, you know, how much of the elephant can we bite off in one chew,” Nelson told LaPolitics journalist Jeremy Alford on the podcast. "We’re definitely looking at it. We’re discussing. We’re trying to figure out the possible methods to get there.”

Since both Nelson and Landry both campaigned on eliminating the income tax, many are looking toward the 2025 fiscal Legislative Session to see how they might begin to implement the strategy.

“To just say we’re going to get rid of the income tax right off the bat next year is going to be a difficult sale in all practicality," Nelson said. "I think that's a good end goal to have, saying, ‘How do we put all the pieces in place so it’s a possibility’?”

Asked by Alford about the possibility that supporters of the income tax elimination are becoming “less bullish” on the concept, Nelson said, “I think it’s a good goal and a good thing to have. I think depending on the will of the Legislature and how far the governor wants to go, I’d say it’s something worth putting on the table and seeing how far we can go to make that decision. At the same time, it’s $4.5 billion [lost].”

“Even if you don’t get rid of the income tax there are significant improvements we can make to the tax code to make Louisiana more competitive,” he said.

