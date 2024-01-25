Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry rounds out cabinet with appointment to lead economic growth

Louisiana Republican Gov. Jeff Landry rounded out his cabinet by appointing Susan Bonnett Bourgeois to serve as secretary of the Department of Economic Development.

Landry made the announcement Thursday morning at a Committee of 100 for Economic Development event.

Bourgeois had been serving as president of SBB Consulting and president emeritus of the Northshore Community Foundation, an $86 million philanthropic organization she founded. She has been the chief executive of the Northshore Community Foundation for 17 years.

"Susan is exactly what this department needs to move Louisiana’s economy forward and put us on the playing field with our southern neighbors," Landry said.

Before she founded the Northshore Community Foundation, Bourgeois was president of Bonnett & Co., a governmental and public affairs consulting firm specializing in insurance interests and advocacy.

Bourgeois also served in former Louisiana Gov. Mike Foster’s administration. Among her roles with Foster was director of administrative affairs.

“I am honored that Gov. Landry has chosen me to help lead our state into the prosperous, vibrant future we deserve," Bourgeois said in a statement. "Louisiana is blessed with resources other states can only envy - we have spoils of riches in natural resources, geographic positioning and deep-rooted legacy industries. I look forward to working alongside Gov. Landry to create a welcoming and thriving business environment so our children and grandchildren will never again have to leave for opportunity elsewhere.”

