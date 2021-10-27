Louisiana governor lifts indoor mask mandate except for K-12 schools

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump meets with Louisiana Governor Bel Edwards about coronavirus response at the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kanishka Singh
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Kanishka Singh

(Reuters) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said on Tuesday that the state was ending its indoor mask mandate, except for K-12 schools, because of the decline in the growth of new coronavirus infections.

The governor's updated order allows school districts to opt out of the mask mandate as long as they continue to follow the existing quarantine guidelines recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to better separate exposed students and faculty members from others and avoid outbreaks on campus.

CDC guidance still says everyone 2 years of age or older who is not fully vaccinated should wear a mask in indoor public places.

"Today, I am cautiously optimistic and very relieved that the worst of this fourth surge of COVID is clearly behind us, which is a direct result of the people of Louisiana who stepped up to the plate when we needed them to and put their masks back on, got vaccinated, and took extra precautions to stay safe", the Democratic governor said in a statement.

Local governments and private businesses may choose to continue to require and enforce mask requirements under the governor's order, which takes effect on Wednesday, the statement added.

In August, Edwards reinstated a statewide indoor mask mandate for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, as COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state had risen.

The Southern U.S. state has had over 750,000 COVID-19 cases, with over 14,400 deaths from the coronavirus. About 56% of state residents aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated, according to data from the CDC.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Edwards lifts mask mandate in Louisiana expect for K-12 schools

    Edwards lifts mask mandate in Louisiana expect for K-12 schools

  • Louisiana lifts mask mandate amid sharp drop in COVID cases

    Louisiana is ending its statewide indoor mask mandate after emerging from its latest and worst coronavirus spike of the pandemic and seeing a sharp decline in new COVID-19 infections, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday. “I stand here today optimistic, relieved that the worst of the fourth surge is very clearly behind us now,” Edwards said. Edwards said children have greater exposure risks, with students under 12 unable to yet get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

  • FDA vaccine advisers vote to recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11

    Vaccine advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted 17-0 with one abstention Tuesday to recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 to 11.

  • FDA advisors back Pfizer shot for kids 5-11

    MODERATOR: “So this concludes the vote. Out of 18 voting members, 17 voted yes, and we had one abstain.” A panel of expert FDA advisors on Tuesday voted to recommend the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. The vote marks an important regulatory step toward reaching about 28 million children for inoculation, most of them back in school for in-person learning. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is not bound to the advice of its outside experts, but usually follows it. In a clinical trial, Pfizer’s vaccine showed 90.7% efficacy against the coronavirus of children aged 5 to 11, the company said. While children become seriously ill or die far less often than adults from COVID-19, some develop complications, and cases in unvaccinated kids have risen due to the easily transmissible Delta variant. One FDA official said there had been close to 100 deaths in that age group so far, and 1.9 million infections. Outbreaks also have caused school closures and disrupted the education and socialization of children. Inoculating the age group could speed the pace of immunization in the U.S., where the percentage of fully vaccinated people has fallen behind countries like the UK and France. FDA staff said the likely vaccine benefits in that age group clearly outweigh the potential harms, including the rare risk of heart inflammation. The World Health Organization since May has been urging rich countries to reconsider plans to vaccinate children and instead donate COVID shots to poorer countries. Pfizer is seeking clearance for a lower, 10-microgram dose of the vaccine in children, versus 30 micrograms for everyone over the age of 12. Once the FDA authorizes the vaccine for younger children, a CDC advisory panel will make a recommendation on the administration of the vaccine. The CDC director will make the final call.

  • Virginia's governor's race remains close

    The race could be a referendum on President Biden's agenda and popularity.

  • What Colorado Springs Fire Department saw when they arrived to the Goodwill Outlet fire

    Colorado Springs Fire Department shared footage of their arrival on the scene of the Goodwill Fire this morning.

  • Montana's attorney general went rogue and sent a state trooper into a hospital after doctors refused to give a COVID-19 patient ivermectin, official says

    The county attorney disagreed with the decision to send a trooper, telling Insider, "I saw no crime that needed investigating."

  • Maskless Biden appears to cough or clear throat in hand before meet and greet

    Seemingly unconcerned with social etiquette during a pandemic, President Joe Biden appeared to cough or clear his throat, with his hand raised to his mouth, before shaking hands with audience members following a New Jersey speaking event Monday.

  • ‘This is screwed up’: The proposed IRS bank-account reporting rule is revised, but Manchin still doesn’t like it

    The Biden administration has already scaled back its controversial idea to have banks tell the Internal Revenue Service about the cash-flow information of certain customer accounts in its bid to make sure rich people are paying their full tax bill.

  • Senate confirms Cindy McCain, Jeff Flake to ambassador posts

    The Senate confirmed two prominent anti-Trump Republicans to serve in the Biden administration on Tuesday with former Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona approved to serve as the ambassador to Turkey and Cindy McCain, the wife of the late Sen. John McCain, approved to serve as the ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture. The Senate also voted to confirm former Democratic Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico to serve as ambassador to New Zealand and Victoria Reggie Kennedy of Massachusetts, the widow of former Sen. Ted Kennedy, to serve as ambassador to Austria. The nominations were approved through voice vote, a process taking only minutes that can be used so long as no senators object.

  • Federal judge tosses out Southwest Airlines pilots' petition against vaccine mandate

    Federal workers and government contractors, which includes major U.S. commercial airlines, must be vaccinated by Dec. 8.

  • Kansas Supreme Court questions validity of Johnson County judge’s COVID ruling

    In July, a Johnson County judge ruled massive revisions to the state’s emergency management laws unconstitutional.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andrew Clyde fined by House Ethics Committee for breaking mask rules

    Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andrew Clyde will both be fined for failing to comply with House face mask rules, the House Ethics Committee said Monday.

  • Opa-locka loses 2nd police chief in six months. Controversy swirls after Taser incident.

    Opa-locka, a troubled town with a troubled police department, has lost yet another chief.

  • Controversial Democratic IRS bank reporting proposal is likely dead, Manchin says

    A controversial proposal to have banks report account information to the IRS is likely dead, Sen. Joe Manchin said Tuesday.

  • AOC's questionable math: 'Almost 10 dead' from Jan. 6 'terror attack'

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed on Sunday that "almost 10" people died from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, an inflated estimate that apparently includes those not killed directly during the mayhem.

  • Kyrsten Sinema turns heads donning denim vest while presiding over Senate

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, already in the national spotlight for becoming a roadblock to President Joe Biden's economic and social agenda, caused a stir Tuesday for donning a denim vest while presiding over the Senate.

  • For Kamala Harris, a shifting role: Fewer public events with Biden

    The White House has branded itself as the 'Biden-Harris' administration, but the two, once inseparable, are now spending more time apart.

  • U.S. lawmakers express concern over reports of potential Turkey F-16 purchase

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic and Republican U.S. lawmakers urged President Joe Biden's administration not to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey and said they were confident Congress would block any such exports. In a letter to Biden and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, 11 members of the House of Representatives cited "a profound sense of concern" about recent reports that Turkey may purchase 40 new Lockheed Martin F-16s and 80 F-16 modernization kits.

  • Guinea coup leader picks Mandela prizewinner as foreign minister

    Guinea's military leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya has appointed a prominent campaigner against female genital mutilation (FGM) as foreign minister, in his latest change since taking power last month.