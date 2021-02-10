Louisiana governor at odds with Biden over oil, gas policy

  • Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the state's COVID-19 outbreak and vaccination efforts on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte
  • President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on climate change, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Washington. From left, Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden, White House science adviser Dr. Eric Lander, and National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • President Joe Biden delivers remarks on climate change and green jobs, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
1 / 3

Virus Outbreak Louisiana

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the state's COVID-19 outbreak and vaccination efforts on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MELINDA DESLATTE
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards disagrees with President Joe Biden's targeting of fossil fuel industries and wants the White House to reconsider its decision to pause new oil and gas drilling leases in the Gulf of Mexico, the Louisiana governor's administration said Wednesday.

Biden's approach to oil and gas strikes at one of Louisiana's economic engines and an industry that is a chief financial backer of the state's coastal restoration work, putting the Democratic governor at odds with a president within his own party.

The governor's top lawyer, coastal adviser and natural resources secretary told state lawmakers that Edwards thinks Biden's moratorium on new oil and gas drilling leases on federal land and waters is the wrong approach to combat climate change.

Environmental groups have lauded Biden's approach, arguing that it is the kind of bold, urgent action needed to slow climate change, which has been linked to droughts, devastating wildfires and a rising number of hurricanes that have pummeled the region.

Edwards this week, however, voiced concerns about the moratorium to Biden’s energy secretary pick, Jennifer Granholm, according to Louisiana Natural Resources Secretary Thomas Harris.

“I know he’s arguing. He’s working it every day. He’s constantly calling me looking for new ammunition” to make his case to the Biden administration, Harris said.

But lawmakers on the state House and Senate natural resources committees pushed Edwards to make a direct appeal to Biden, noting that as the only Democratic governor in the Deep South he could have more sway with the president.

“We've got to do something, talk to somebody and make some moves,” said Sen. Mike Fesi, a Houma Republican who owns an oil and gas pipeline construction and maintenance company.

While the Edwards administration talked of trying to negotiate with the White House, Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry intends more direct challenges to the Biden administration's regulatory and executive actions.

“In cases where we can, we will litigate,” said Bill Stiles, Landry's chief deputy.

States have little control or say in the management of federal lands and waters, however, leaving political pressure, appeals to Congress and suggestions for alternate policies among their options to reverse Biden's policies.

Edwards has regularly refused to air his grievances with presidents, Republican or Democrat, publicly. Harris said the governor will continue that approach in this disagreement with the Biden administration.

“I think the best thing we can do is make the coherent argument that what they’re proposing is not the appropriate path forward,” Harris said.

Biden wants to shift the nation’s focus from fossil fuels to cleaner alternatives, such as wind and solar energy, with a goal of eliminating pollution from fossil fuel in the power sector by 2035 and from the U.S. economy overall by 2050. The president suggests his directives will create jobs in renewable energy and other sectors that can offset the lost employment in oil and natural gas.

But Louisiana officials and industry representatives say Biden's actions will cause massive job losses across the Gulf Coast, crater economic activity in the region and strip millions of dollars that Louisiana uses from offshore drilling to pay for coastal restoration projects.

Wednesday's hearing at the Louisiana Capitol outlined those fears, with Republican members of the state's congressional delegation, leaders of coastal parishes and oil and gas representatives predicting widespread damaging impacts.

“The Biden administration wasted no time launching a full scale assault on oil and gas that will send production overseas and further injure the economy,” said Republican U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins.

Oil and gas extracted from public lands and waters account for about a quarter of annual U.S. production. Extracting and burning those fuels generates the equivalent of almost 550 million tons (500 metric tons) of greenhouse gases annually, the U.S. Geological Survey said in a 2018 study.

Leading a state where tens of thousands of jobs are tied to fossil fuels, Edwards has argued the oil and gas industry should be involved in technological improvements and energy advancements that curtail greenhouse gas emissions and lessen the impacts of climate change.

___

Follow Melinda Deslatte on Twitter at http://twitter.com/melindadeslatte.

Latest Stories

  • Senate finds impeachment trial is constitutional, but most Republicans still disagree

    Only six Republicans voted to have the trial go forward, which was only one more than the five who voted similarly on Jan. 26.

  • Asian Man Beaten and Robbed of ‘Around $15K’ at Bank in the Bay Area

    In the latest of a new surge in anti-Asian attacks, a man was assaulted and robbed while trying to deposit “large sums of money” at a bank in San Leandro, California this week. The incident, which left the victim with minor injuries, occurred at the Bank of America branch at 1925 Marina Boulevard around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses tell me this older Asian man was making a deposit at the Bank of America along Marina in San Leandro & was attacked & robbed.

  • Stimulus checks would be capped at $100,000 income under Democrat plan. What we know

    Here’s who would get stimulus checks under the plan by House Democrats.

  • Shutdown in Kashmir to remember man executed by India

    Businesses and shops closed in many parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir on Tuesday to mark the eighth anniversary of the secret execution of a Kashmiri man in New Delhi. Hundreds of armed police and paramilitary soldiers in riot gear patrolled as most residents stayed indoors in the disputed region’s main city of Srinagar. Many Kashmiris were incensed when Mohammed Afzal Guru was secretly hanged on Feb. 9, 2013, in a New Delhi jail on charges of involvement in a 2001 Parliament attack that killed 14 people, including five gunmen.

  • Lindsey Graham reads Neera Tanden negative Glassdoor reviews from old employees during confirmation hearing

    As Neera Tanden, President Biden's nominee to take over as the director of the Office of Management and Budget, sat Wednesday for her confirmation hearing, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the ranking Republican on the Senate Budget Committee, read aloud some reviews her former employees at the Center for American Progress left on Glassdoor over the last few years. Graham noted that Tanden, the president of CAP, referred the committee to the reviews, some of which were far from flattering about the management at the public policy organization, even when the overall experience was considered positive ("Great experience, terrible management," one read.) "All I can say," Graham said after going through some of the negative comments, "is that this is not the unifying pick that I was looking for in this position." CONFIRMATION HEARING: Sen. Lindsey Graham reads negative Glassdoor reviews of Center for American Progress under Neera Tanden after she referred committee to them: “‘1 out of 5 stars. Terrible absolutely horrible.’” pic.twitter.com/u6hKaZWg0W — Forbes (@Forbes) February 10, 2021 Republicans like Graham weren't the only ones to raise concerns about Tanden. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the chair of the committee, joined some GOP colleagues in questioning Tanden about some inflammatory comments she previously made on Twitter. "Your attacks were not just made against Republicans," he said. "There were vicious attacks made against progressives. People I have worked with." Sanders acknowledged lawmakers are used to such criticism, but he clarified that "it's important" to refrain from personal attacks and instead express "differences on policy." Tanden told Sanders she regrets her past remarks and will change her approach if confirmed. .@SenSanders says it's important to "minimize the level of personal and vicious attacks." Asks Neera Tanden if she'll have a different approach at OMB.@neeratanden: "Absolutely...social media does lead to too many personal comments and my approach will be radically different." pic.twitter.com/QB6FAtrWQr — CSPAN (@cspan) February 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump the phone guy is backTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.Democratic impeachment manager Joe Neguse: Trump 'alone had the power to stop' Capitol riot

  • Teens Charged Over Rape and Murder of Milwaukee Woman

    Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the rape and death of Ee Lee in Washington Park, Milwaukee in September 2020. Violent crime: Lee, 36, was found unconscious, still breathing but with severe injuries and undressed below the waist in Washington Park by "bystanders" on Sept. 16, 2020. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Lee was sexually assaulted and identified blunt force trauma to her head as the cause of her death.

  • Roadside shooting of Yale graduate student may have been targeted, say police

    Police think violence may have happened after Connecticut car crash

  • Biden, meeting business leaders, backs stricter income limits for stimulus checks

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he agreed with a proposal by Democratic lawmakers that would limit or phase out stimulus payments to higher-income individuals as part of his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. Asked at the beginning of a meeting with business leaders whether he supported the proposal, which would send $1,400 stimulus checks to Americans earning up to $75,000 in income and households making up to $150,000, Biden said, "Yes." As well as the economic recovery bill, Biden said he would be discussing infrastructure and the minimum wage with the chief executives of JPMorgan Chase, Walmart, Gap Inc and Lowe's Companies.

  • Russia wants Navalny ally arrested abroad; Lithuania refuses

    A Moscow court on Wednesday ordered the arrest of a top ally of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, but Lithuania, where the associate lives, bluntly rejected the demand to take him into custody. The action against Leonid Volkov by the Basmanny District Court was seen as part of an effort by authorities to squelch demonstrations demanding the release of Navalny, a top Kremlin foe who has been jailed since Jan. 17. Volkov, a chief strategist for Navalny, was charged with encouraging minors to take part in unauthorized rallies, which could land him in jail for up to three years.

  • Car of missing Texas woman found in lake 30 years after disappearance

    Carey Mae Parker was 23 when she went missing from Quinlan, Texas on March 17, 1991.

  • Singaporean Professor Lectures for 2 Hours, Dies Inside After Realizing He was Muted the Whole Time

    Dong Wang is an associate professor from the Department of Mathematics at the National University of Singapore (NUS). YouTube users who claim to be in the class reported that they had done "all sorts of things" to get his attention, but he simply ignored them.

  • Four years into voyage and close to land, tanker crew still stuck aboard

    Nearly four years into their odyssey at sea, the five-member crew of oil tanker MT Iba is tantalizingly close to shore, yet still unable to set foot on dry land.

  • 'I don't want to come back:' As Trump trial opens, Democrat recalls daughter's fear during riot

    The leader of the Democratic team prosecuting Donald Trump's impeachment trial welled up in tears on Tuesday as he recalled his 24-year-old daughter and son-in-law hiding in fear in the U.S. Capitol during the rampage by the former president's supporters. U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin, now in his third two-year term representing parts of Maryland and a constitutional law expert, was defending the legality of considering impeachment charges against a former president. When he invited his family to witness the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress to certify Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory, Raskin, 58, was also mourning the Dec. 31 death of his 25-year-old son.

  • Senate panel advances EPA nominee; GOP slams Interior pick

    A Senate committee has endorsed President Joe Biden's nomination of Michael Regan to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, setting up a vote in the full Senate. The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee advanced Regan's nomination Tuesday on a 14-6 vote. Four Republicans, including new committee member Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, joined with all 10 Democrats to support Regan.

  • Mom charged with abuse after 12-year-old daughter’s suicide, Missouri authorities say

    Her daughter died by suicide on New Year’s Day. Now a Missouri mom is charged in the death.

  • Trump loyalist Josh Hawley ignores impeachment trial evidence by sitting in gallery to review paperwork

    Senator Josh Hawley, a bellwether of Donald Trump's "stop the steal" movement to overturn the 2020 election results, was watching the second day of impeachment proceedings against the former president from the gallery above the chamber. The Trump loyalist, a first-term Missouri Republican, was seen at various points with his legs crossed, his feet propped up on the chair in front of him, and reviewing some sort of paperwork in a manila folder, according to several reporters with a view of the room from their seats in the press gallery. Mr Hawley, along with Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and a handful of other Republicans, voted against the certification of Joe Biden's electoral victory on 6 and 7 January, even after a pro-Trump mob interrupted the day's proceedings with a bloody insurrection.

  • Taiwan wishes China happy new year, but says won't yield to pressure

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen wished China a happy Lunar New Year on Tuesday, but said she would not yield to Chinese pressure and reiterated a call for dialogue to resume with Beijing, which China rejected. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity around the island in recent months, responding to what Beijing calls "collusion" between Taipei and Washington, Taiwan's most important international backer. Speaking after a meeting with senior security officials, Tsai said Taiwan was in close contact with "relevant countries" about the situation in the Taiwan Strait, which separates the island from its huge neighbour.

  • Trump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.

    Former President Donald Trump was, by all accounts, furious at his impeachment trial defense team, especially lead lawyer Bruce Castor, panned across the board for his odd, rambling opening statement. "Cocooned at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump watched as his defense attorneys responded to an emotional presentation by House impeachment managers with a series of dry, technical, and at times meandering arguments about due process and the constitutionality of the proceedings," Politico reports. "As they droned on, he grew increasingly frustrated with the sharp contrast between their muted response and the prosecution's opening salvo." But Trump, watching the trial on Newsmax, wasn't just dismayed at Castor's low-energy performance and the bad reviews from allies and senator-jurors, Politico reports. Castor declined to use "graphics or a video — tools his TV-obsessed client had hoped to deploy." And the former president was upset Castor "wore an ill-fitting suit and at one point praised the case presented by the Democratic House impeachment managers," The Washington Post adds, even though Trump himself was reportedly also impressed with the impeachment managers and their video presentation. And Castor notably "did what Trump himself has not: conceded Joe Biden won the presidential election," The Associated Press notes. He called Trump a "former president," said he "was removed by the voters," and argued that Americans are "smart enough to pick a new administration if they don't like the old one, and they just did." Trump continues to insist falsely that he actually won the election, and this "big lie" — that the election was "stolen" from him — undergirds his entire impeachment trial. Castor was using Trump's status as former president to make his case, rejected by the Senate, that it's unconstitutional to try a president after he leaves office. In fact, "Trump initially pushed his impeachment lawyers to make the baseless case that the election was stolen," the Post reports, "an approach they ultimately rejected while still arguing that the First Amendment protects their client's right to share misinformation and false claims." More stories from theweek.comTrump the phone guy is backDemocratic impeachment manager Joe Neguse: Trump 'alone had the power to stop' Capitol riotNew CDC research recommends double masking

  • Former Nazi guard, age 100, charged as accessory to murder

    German prosecutors have charged a 100-year-old man with 3,518 counts of being an accessory to murder on allegations he served during World War II as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp on the outskirts of Berlin, authorities said Tuesday. The man is alleged to have worked at the Sachsenhausen camp between 1942 and 1945 as an enlisted member of the Nazi Party's paramilitary wing, said Cyrill Klement, who led the investigation of the centenarian for the Neuruppin prosecutors' office. Despite his advanced age, the suspect is considered fit enough to stand trial, though accommodations may have to be made to limit how many hours per day the court is in session, Klement told The Associated Press.

  • Hong Kong pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai denied bail under security law

    The pro-democracy media billionaire is the most high-profile figure to fall foul of the controversial law.