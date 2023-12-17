Louisiana group to recycle Christmas wreaths to help restore coast in Plaquemines Parish

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana is recycling Christmas wreaths to help restore Louisiana’s coast in Plaquemines Parish.

According to a release, the wreaths will be collected on Jan. 13, 2024, after being on display at the graves of veterans at the Chalmette National Cemetery.

The wreaths were placed at the cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 16, as part of the Wreaths Across America program.

Once the wreaths are picked up, they will be brought to the CRCL headquarters, where they will undergo preparation to be placed in Quarantine Bay.

CRCL officials said University of New Orleans professor Maddie Foster-Martinez and her students are in the process of developing the plan for how the wreaths will be prepared and placed.

They said the wreath recycling project will keep the wreaths from going into landfills and use them to “encourage sediment accumulation around Quarantine Bay.”

According to the CRCL, Gayle T. Farrell came up with the idea for the project.

