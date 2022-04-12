Louisiana House panel advances bill to end permit requirement to carry concealed gun

A few more than 50 people attended a rally organized by Rep. Anthony Sabatini and Gun Owners of America in support of making Florida a constitutional carry state at the Florida Capitol Monday, August 23, 2021. The Louisiana Legislature is considering a bill that would allow people to carry concealed guns without a permit or training.

Louisianan adults would be able to carry a concealed gun without a permit or training in a bill that cleared a state House committee Tuesday and seems destined for eventual easy passage in the Legislature.

The Legislature passed a similar bill last year with a super majority in both the House and Senate, but lawmakers were unable to repeat that support to overturn a veto from Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Republican Oil City Rep. Danny McCormick is bringing House Bill 37 back for a encore. It would remove the current training and permit requirements for adults to carry a concealed gun.

Members of the House Criminal Justice Committee advanced the bill to the full House for debate on a 10-3 vote, although the panel did amend McCormick's bill to raise the age from 18 to 21.

Supporters call such efforts in Louisiana and other states "constitutional carry" because they believe the U.S. Constitution already grants people the right to carry concealed guns.

Opponents, like those representing the Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police, warned allowing concealed carry without permits elevates the potential of illegal gun violence or accidental shootings.

Louisiana is already what's known as an "open carry" state, which means people can carry visible firearms without a permit.

Chalmette Republican Rep. Ray Garofalo noted that criminals don't seek permits for their concealed weapons.

"Why shouldn't law-abiding citizens have the same ability?" Garofalo said.

Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police Executive Director Fabian Blache called it a "very dangerous bill," though he acknowledged not every law enforcement officer opposed it.

