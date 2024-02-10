Louisiana hunter found dead in Conecuh County

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Louisiana man was found dead Friday in Conecuh County, according to the Conecuh County Coroner’s Office.

The Conecuh County Coroner’s Office responded Friday around noon to County Road 7 in the Repton area to a dead hunter, who had been located.

Richard Wayne Bice, 74, of Pearl River, Louisiana, was reported missing by his family on Thursday. Multiple agencies began an all-night search, and he was found Friday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, Bice is believed to have died on Wednesday after he had harvested a deer and attempted to pull the deer to his truck.

No foul play is suspected, the coroner’s office said.

The Repton Volunteer Fire Department, Conecuh County Sheriff’s Department and Conecuh County EMA assisted the coroner’s office in finding and recovering Bice’s body.

