Louisiana IHOP employees come under hail of gunfire, 1 killed

At least one person is dead and another has been injured by gunfire at an IHOP in Baton Rouge Tuesday afternoon, according to reports.

The gunfire erupted at the restaurant along Siegen Lane around noon, WBRZ reported, citing the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Two employees were taking a smoke break outside the restaurant when two masked me pulled up in a stolen car, got out and opened fire, The Advocate reported.

One of the employees was killed during the hail of bullets. The other employee was injured, but remains in stable condition, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.

The suspects' vehicle was later found burning in a neighborhood. It had reportedly been stolen from Ascension Parish.

The suspects remain at large. Authorities were combing with patrol cars and helicopters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.