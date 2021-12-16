Louisiana judge to take unpaid leave after using N-word in viral video

Biba Adams
·3 min read

Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet will temporarily step down from her post amid backlash from a now-viral home video.

Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet will temporarily step down from her post and go on unpaid leave following backlash from a viral video in which she and other members of her family are captured repeatedly using the N-word after a burglary attempt at their home.

“She is humiliated, embarrassed and sorry for what she’s done and the trouble she’s caused to the community,” her attorney, Dane Ciolino, said Wednesday night, per NBC News. “Tomorrow, she’s going on interim leave without pay. And as far as what’ll happen in the longer term, she’ll have to deal with that in the weeks to come.”

Michelle Odinet (above), a city court judge in Lafayette, Louisiana, “is humiliated, embarrassed and sorry for what she’s done and the trouble she’s caused to the community,” says her attorney, Dane Ciolino. (Photo: Screenshot/KLFY)
Michelle Odinet (above), a city court judge in Lafayette, Louisiana, “is humiliated, embarrassed and sorry for what she’s done and the trouble she’s caused to the community,” says her attorney, Dane Ciolino. (Photo: Screenshot/KLFY)

First reported by The Current, the video shows Odinet and members of her family watching a security video of the moment two of them wrestled 59-year-old Robert Handy to the ground in their driveway after he allegedly tried to break into one of their cars early Saturday. In the now-viral clip, they are narrating the scene, which played out at their home in Bendel Gardens.

The voices in the video have not been fully identified, but the names “Kenny” and “Austin” can be heard. The judge, who is married to Lafayette Parish Coroner Kenneth Odinet, Jr., has two sets of twin children.

According to the police report, “When the suspect observed the victim arrive, the suspect attempted to flee on foot but was quickly caught by the victim. Victim held the suspect down until officers arrived.”

At one point, a male voice is heard saying, “And Mom’s yelling n****r, n****r,” to which another female voice responds: “We have a n****r. It’s a n****r, like a roach.” A voice says, “Lost his wallet,” as the man on screen is tackled to the ground. “That’s my phone where it fell out,” says another male voice.

“The dude had a phone on him,” a female voice chimes in, per CNN. “You should have taken his phone and stolen from him, that f**king a**hole.” “Go and get the gun,” says another voice. “It’s important, very important,” says a male voice as the video continues.

Odinet, a Republican, was elected to city court judge in Lafayette last year. She was previously a prosecutor and public defender.

There have been calls across the nation for her to resign, including one from her local chapter of the NAACP. Others have called for every case Odinet has presided over to be reviewed.

“::whispers:: bad police officers aren’t the only ones who need to be held accountable and are complicit in creating a biased, unfair system. It’s judges, too,” journalist Jemele Hill wrote on Twitter.

Odinet released a statement saying she was on sedatives when the incident occurred, and claiming she has no memory of using the racial slurs. She also repeatedly referred to the incident as an “armed burglary.” However, police make no mention of Handy having a weapon in the official report.

“I have zero recollection of the video and the disturbing language used during it,” she said, according to The Current. “Anyone who knows me and my husband knows this is contrary to the way we live our lives.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts “Dear Culture” or “Acting Up?” Download our newest episodes now!
TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Louisiana judge to take unpaid leave after using N-word in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • First Vietnamese to win Exceptional Bravery at Sea award: 'It is just humanity that motivates us'

    Tran Van Khoi is the first Vietnamese citizen to ever receive the Exceptional Bravery at Sea award. First awarded: The International Maritime Organization (IMO) gave its 2021 Award for Exceptional Bravery at Sea to Khoi because of his service as a member of Regional Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center No. 2 in central Da Nang City under the Vietnam Maritime Administration, according to VnExpress International. Khoi, 41, has been on hundreds of rescue missions at sea over the last 15 years, but a particular three-day incident that happened last October resulted in his nomination.

  • AP source: Biden, Manchin sharply divided over $2T Dem bill

    President Joe Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin were said to be sharply divided Wednesday over Democrats' huge social and environment bill, with the holdout senator pushing to erase the measure's improved child tax credit, as leaders' hopes of passing the legislation before Christmas appear to be fading away. The rocky status of their talks, described only on condition of anonymity by a person familiar with the talks, was among several indications that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer faces a struggle to even begin debate on the massive measure before the holiday. Schumer, D-N.Y., has set a goal for passage of the 10-year, roughly $2 trillion measure by Christmas, in hopes of finally concluding his party's eight months of infighting over the package.

  • TBI identifies woman shot, killed by police in South Memphis

    Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday, after a stolen car investigation resulted in a police shooting.

  • Ad exchange OpenX slapped with FTC fine for collecting location data on children

    OpenX, an advertising tech company, will pay $2 million to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to settle allegations that the company violated federal children’s privacy law. In a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, the FTC alleges that OpenX violated the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) by collecting personal information from children under 13 without obtaining parental content.

  • Graham Thorpe insists England ‘picked the right team’ for second Ashes Test

    The tourists took only two wickets on the opening day in Adelaide.

  • Rights group says North Koreans executed for watching K-pop

    The Transitional Justice Working Group says North Korea has executed some of its citizens for watching K-pop videos.The group said it found at least seven executions under North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that were due to individuals watching K-pop, or Korean pop music from South Korea, The New York Times reported. Kim Jong Un has made possession or distribution of South Korean entertainment illegal and punishable by death. Six of the seven...

  • Louisiana judge to take unpaid leave after home video captures racial slurs

    A Louisiana judge will go on unpaid leave after a video from her home captured people repeatedly using racial slurs following a burglary attempt, her lawyer

  • 12 remaining missionaries kidnapped by gang in Haiti released

    The 12 remaining members of a Christian missionary group who were kidnapped by a Haitian gang in October have been released, Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said Thursday.The big picture: The release comes two months after police say the 400 Mawozo gang kidnapped 17 U.S. and Canadian missionaries in Port-au-Prince and demanded a ransom. Five of the abducted missionaries had previously been released. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The details of the

  • AP WAS THERE: Washington's punch shatters Tomjanovich's face

    Kermit Washington of the Los Angeles Lakers leveled Rudy Tomjanovich of the Houston Rockets during a scuffle. Washington, saw Tomjanovich approach out of the corner of his eye, turned and threw a nasty right that shattered Tomjanovich's face and nearly killed him. Tomjanovich made a full recovery, was an All-Star in 1979 and won two NBA titles as the Rockets' head coach in 1994 and 1995.

  • After a year of tragedies, Haiti finally gets good news: UNESCO recognizes its freedom soup

    Haiti has experienced a series of crises this year, from the middle-of-the-night assassination of its president to a devastating earthquake to kidnappings by warring gangs and now a deadly fuel tanker blast in its second-largest city.

  • Boeing switches Starliner capsule for NASA test flight, eyes new launch date with Colorado's ULA

    The much-delayed test flight of Boeing's spacecraft for NASA astronauts will have a new capsule and a new expected launch date.

  • Black woman handcuffed naked during raid at wrong home set to get $2.9M from Chicago

    The Chicago City Council is set to vote on a $2.9 million settlement for Anjanette Young, a Black woman who sued over a botched 2019 raid at her apartment.

  • More bodies recovered from Malaysia boat sinking

    The dead included 10 men and six women, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said in a statement.Fourteen people were found safe, while 20 remain missing, as search and rescue operations continued for a second day.All those aboard the boat, which overturned off Malaysia's southern Johor state in bad weather on Wednesday, were Indonesians suspected to be undocumented migrants travelling to Malaysia, the MMEA has said.The accident is the latest in a string of disasters recorded in the waterways between Indonesia and Malaysia in recent years, often involving overloaded boats ferrying labourers seeking work in Malaysian factories and plantations.According to Jakarta-based rights group Migrant CARE, between 100,000 and 200,000 Indonesians travel illegally to Malaysia each year for work, many of them recruited by trafficking gangs.

  • Lafayette Judge Odinet taking leave in wake of racist video, calls for resignation

    Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet is taking a leave of absence following a racist video captured at her home that led calls for her to resign.

  • Remains found near Fort Bragg in NC identified as woman missing since January, cops say

    The woman went missing after leaving her home in early January, officials said.

  • Expert: Kim Potter was not justified in using deadly force

    Kim Potter's use of deadly force against Daunte Wright was not appropriate, a use-of-force expert testified Wednesday at the former suburban Minneapolis police officer's manslaughter trial, undercutting a defense argument that she would have been justified in shooting Wright even if she didn't mean to. “The use of deadly force was not appropriate and the evidence suggests a reasonable officer in Officer Potter’s position could not have believed it was proportional to the threat at the time,” said Seth Stoughton, a professor at the University of South Carolina School of Law. Potter, who resigned from the Brooklyn Center police force two days after she shot and killed Wright, has said she meant to pull her Taser instead of her gun after Wright attempted to drive away as officers tried to arrest him on an outstanding weapons possession charge.

  • Antonio Williams has positive message for Gamecocks as he signs to play for Clemson

    The Columbia-area star was a longtime South Carolina recruiting target.

  • Congressman Jim Jordan sent text to Mark Meadows saying Pence could block election result

    Jordan forwarded text to Meadows on 5 January, congressman’s aide confirms, containing details of the plot to block Biden Jim Jordan on Capitol Hill in Washington DC on 21 October 2021. Photograph: Michael Reynolds/UPI/Rex/Shutterstock The Ohio congressman Jim Jordan has been identified as the Republican who sent a message to Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows the day before the deadly 6 January US Capitol riots outlining a plan to stop Joe Biden – the legitimate winner of the presidenti

  • Hunter McGrady pushes back against 'shed the holiday' weight narrative on magazine cover

    "This is for you. May we continue to see the change and be the change that this world is hungry for."

  • U.S. and Canadian missionaries kidnapped in Haiti released by gang

    (Reuters) -The last 12 Canadian and American missionaries from a group kidnapped in October in Haiti have been released, police said on Thursday, ending an ordeal that brought global attention to the Caribbean nation's growing problem of gang abductions. The group, which was abducted by a gang known as 400 Mawozo after visiting an orphanage, originally numbered 17 people on a trip organized by Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries (CAM). The 400 Mawozo gang, which controls territory to the east of the capital Port-au-Prince, had said it was seeking a ransom of $1 million for each of the missionaries.