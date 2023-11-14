Louisiana juvenile charged with bomb threats that led to Wake County school evacuations

A juvenile from Louisiana has been charged with making hoax bomb threats that led to Heritage High School being evacuated twice in the past week.

Heritage High was evacuated on both Wednesday and Monday after a person phoned in a threat about a bomb at the school. The Wake Forest Police Department announced Tuesday that a single juvenile in Shreveport, Louisiana, was responsible for making both bomb threats.

The Shreveport Police Department charged the suspect with two counts of terrorizing; menacing. Police said no evidence was found to support the threats.

After receiving the threats, Heritage High said it evacuated students and staff to the football stadium “out of an abundance of caution.” Police searched the building both times and found no evidence to support either threat.

“We acknowledge that this is a frustrating and challenging situation for our students, staff and families,” school officials said in a message Monday to parents.