Louisiana lawmakers take first step toward path to eliminate income tax

Louisiana lawmakers on a tax-writing committee took the first step Tuesday toward seeking a path for the state to eliminate its income tax.

"We're a banana republic that's run out of bananas," said Republican Mandeville Rep. Richard Nelson, who's leading the charge to revamp the state's tax code with the income tax elimination as his calling card. "When you look at the state's trajectory our tax structure is the fundamental thing holding us back."

Nelson made his pitch to the House Ways and Means Committee, which convened for the first in a series of meetings designed to craft a plan to overhaul the state's tax system, prompted by Nelson's House Resolution 178 that lawmakers passed during their spring session.

"The elimination of the income tax is the most important thing we can do to move the state forward," Nelson told members of the committee.

But Ways and Means members tackling the task of analyzing potential tax changes warned of pitfalls, noting other efforts for dramatic reform have failed.

"I don't see it changing until we have the political will to change," said Independent Bogalusa Rep. Malinda White. "How we go about fixing this is we all have to work together and be able to sell it to our constituents."

Louisiana's tax system is universally considered convoluted and complicated.

Republican Louisiana Rep. Richard Nelson of Mandeville is advocating to eliminate the state's income tax.

Though the state's overall tax burden is competitive with its neighboring states, Nelson argues that navigating its complex maze of credits and deductions discourages economic development and encourages its people to seek opportunities in other states.

"We have a high sticker price even if you don't end up paying it," he said.

"You have to find the coupons," said Louisiana Revenue Secretary Kevin Richard, who was among the officials testifying before the committee.

State news:In the wake of the Jan. 6 riot, Louisiana is creating a new police force to secure State Capitol

"This is a critical conversation to have as more states move toward low, flat, simple tax rates," the conservative economic think tank Pelican Institute tweeted during the meeting. "Reforming our tax code is about bringing jobs and opportunity to Louisiana families."

Story continues

But all acknowledged the state can't eliminate the annual $4.3 billion in revenue from the income tax without replacing it, which would mean raising sales and property taxes and removing coveted exemptions protected by special interests.

Nelson said such fundamental changes to the state's tax code would allow it to compete with growth states like southern neighbors Florida, Texas and Tennessee.

La. politics:Louisiana Democratic Senate candidate claims racism drove state party endorsement

He said friends living on the Louisiana-Texas border don't need a sign to let them know when they cross into Texas "because the roads and schools look great."

"(Those states) are growing in some cases six times faster than us," Nelson said. "What do they have in common? No income tax."

Republican Ways and Committee Chair Stuart Bishop of Lafayette said he expects the panel or its subcommittee to convene as often as twice a month to prepare legislation for changes to the tax code before the Legislature meets next spring.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Louisiana lawmakers take first step toward path to eliminate income tax