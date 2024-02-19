Louisiana lawmakers, Governor Jeff Landry want more gun rights for self defense to deter crime

Louisiana's Legislature is likely to expand gun rights for law-abiding citizens during a three-week Special Session called by Republican Gov. Jeff Landry designed to crack down on crime that begins at the Capitol Monday.

Two bills have been filed to allow adults 18 and older to carry concealed handguns without the training or permits that are required now. A third has been filed that would provide a level of immunity from civil liability for someone who uses a concealed handgun to shoot a person in self defense.

Previous efforts to expand concealed carry either stalled in the Senate or were vetoed by former Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, but Landry included the issue in his Special Session order, signaling his support.

Oil City Republican Rep. Danny McCormick will try for a fifth time to pass legislation making it easier to carry concealed handguns with House Bill 12.

"I want my four granddaughters to be able to put a pistol in their purses to protect them from murders and rapists," McCormick said in an interview with USA Today Network. "I feel confident with this governor and Legislature we will see a (concealed carry) bill passed."

Louisiana's Legislature will debate at least two bills that would allow adults 18 and older to carry concealed handguns without permits or training. The Special Session begins Monday, Feb. 19.

Erath Republican Sen. Blake Miguez, a world class competition pistol shooter, is also carrying permitless concealed carry legislation with Senate Bill 1 and the legislation to provide immunity for concealed carry shooters with Senate Bill 2.

"Government is not here to place barriers to our constitutional rights," Miguez told USA Today Network. "Criminals already carry concealed handguns without government permission."

When asked how expanding concealed carry rights would reduce crime, both lawmakers said it would give criminals pause.

"It fights crime by allowing innocent individuals to defend themselves, putting them on equal footing with vicious criminals," Miguez said.

"When criminals don't know if you're carrying it makes them more cautious," McCormick said.

Supporters of the legislation refer to it as "constitutional carry" because they believe the Second Amendment already grants that right. Louisiana allows for constitutional carry now but requires a permit and training.

"It puts law-abiding citizens on equal footing with criminals," Kelby Seanor of the National Rifle Association has said. "It removes the burden to exercise a constitutional right."

But opponents, like those from Moms Demand Action and the Louisiana Chiefs of Police who testified against the bill last year, said concealed carry without the training and permits required now make the streets more dangerous for citizens and police.

Louisiana is already an "open carry" state, which means people can carry visible firearms without a permit or training.

Twenty-seven states already permit a form of concealed carry without permits, including all of Louisiana's neighbors.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

