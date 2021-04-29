Louisiana lawmaker's comment on slavery draws growing backlash

Greg Hilburn, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
·2 min read
LAFAYETTE, Louisiana — The state's Legislative Black Caucus is requesting the removal of Republican state Rep. Ray Garofalo as chair of the House Education Committee after Garofalo's comments about slavery Tuesday went viral.

During debate over Garofalo's bill that would ban the teaching of systemic racism, known as critical race theory, the Chalmette representative indicated there may have been "good" components about slavery before quickly walking his comments back.

“If you are having a discussion on whatever the case may be, on slavery, then you can talk about everything dealing with slavery: the good, the bad, the ugly,” Garofalo said.

Rep. Stephanie Hilferty, R-Metairie, immediately shot back: “There is no good to slavery, though” and those in the committee room burst into laughter.

“I didn’t mean to imply that. I don’t believe that, and I know that’s not the case,” he said.

Garofalo spoke on the House floor Wednesday afternoon.

"I would hope that you know better than the reports that are being made about me in the press," he told members.

But the Black Caucus said Garofalo's committee remarks should disqualify him from leading the committee and asked House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, to remove him.

USA Today Network is seeking comment from Schexnayder and Garofalo.

Garofalo temporarily shelved his House Bill 564 Tuesday at Schexnayder's request.

“An apology is not enough,” said Black Caucus Chair Ted James of Baton Rouge. "The defense of systemic racism throughout our country is unarguably an issue, and the language of this proposal alone is enough to offend those of us working toward change.”

Critical race theory examines the way policies and laws perpetuate systemic racism. Other state Legislatures are debating similar bills.

Garofalo said his bills aim to ban teaching "divisive concepts."

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Louisiana's Rep. Ray Garofalo's slavery comment draws growing backlash

