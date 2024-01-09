New Louisiana laws that went into effect for 2024

House Bill 648, which bans gender-affirming care for transgender minors in Louisiana, was one of several laws that went into effect Jan. 1.

House Bill 648 prohibits those under 18 in Louisiana from receiving certain procedures, medications, hormone treatments and surgeries. Other laws that went into effect include: child support changes, pet insurance, requirements, health coverage for cancer patients’ fertility preservation services.

Gov. John Bel Edwards

Here's a full list of laws that go into effect statewide on Jan. 1:

HB648 - Prohibits certain procedures to alter the sex of a minor child

HB337 - Eliminates the minimum child support award in the child support guidelines

HB447 - Requires agency referrals of delinquent debt to the office of debt recovery for collection to include certain information

HB579 - Requires a pet insurer to disclose policy limits, coverage exclusions, changes to coverage and other specifics.

HB279 - Provides relative to conveying by the La. Tax Commission of ad valorem tax assessment information it receives from local assessors

HB398 - Requires persons being transported offshore by aircraft to wear life jackets equipped with personal locator beacons

HB89 - Provides relative to the collection of certain traffic stop data by law enforcement- including race, gender, age and the number of people stopped.

SB84 - Requires the La. Board of Ethics to send certain communications electronically

SB186 - Provides relative to the Occupational Therapy Licensure Compact, in order to obtain multi-state license privileges and improve public access to occupational therapy services.

HB186 - Provides relative to health insurance coverage for standard fertility preservation services for people diagnosed with cancer

HB411 - Expands the types of investments eligible for the insurance premium tax credit

HB468 - Provides relative to utilization review standards and approval procedures for healthcare service claims submitted by healthcare providers

SB66 - Provides relative to telehealth services. Also bans requirements for an in-person physical examination before tele-health services, unless a controlled dangerous substance is being prescribed.

HB558 - Provides for the collection and remittance of state and local sales and use taxes

HB631 - Provides with respect to the sourcing of sales for purposes of calculating Louisiana income

HB160 - Makes the release of information from the district attorney or court to victims of alleged delinquent acts, their legal representative or a designated family member mandatory.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Bills implemented by Louisiana lawmakers on Jan. 1 may affect residents