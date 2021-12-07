Louisiana leaders aim to curb the effects of hurricanes with climate change initiatives
Hear from Louisiana's climate resilience officer, who is spearheading plans in the state that are meant to help people adapt and prepare for the future.
Hear from Louisiana's climate resilience officer, who is spearheading plans in the state that are meant to help people adapt and prepare for the future.
Heidi Klum does it again! She’s kicking off the week with her latest nearly nude photo that’s also a throwback from a magazine shoot she did when she was 36 years old. It doesn’t matter that almost 12 years have passed since this image was taken, she looks just as fabulous in 2021. The black-and-white […]
It's not implausible, and we'd have to think about this one a while before making a decision.
Exit International Switzerland has just legalized a new way to die by assisted suicide. The country’s medical review board has authorized the use of the Sarco Suicide Pod, which is a 3-D-printed portable coffin-like capsule with windows that can be transported to a tranquil place for a person’s final moments of life. Conventional assisted-suicide methods have generally involved a chemical substance. Inventor Philip Nitschke of Exit International told the website SwissInfo.ch that his “death pod”
Verstappen says that Formula 1 becoming more about rules than racing.
Nicole and Jeff Sperry said they were excited for a COVID-19 vaccination for kids, but heartbroken because it was authorized around a month after their daughter died.
One case, in Mooresville, led to the arrest of an Xfinity car chief.
As more people are embracing ethical non-monogamy, learn whether polyamory, open relationships, and/or swinging are right for you.
Verstappen's additional time penalty of ten seconds does not change the final result of the race.
'The Voice' coaches Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson were featured on the new NBC show 'That's My Jam.' After competing, Ariana walked off the stage when Kelly sang Whitney Houston's 'I'll Always Love You.'
"Just two kids chasing their dreams," Christen Harper said of the moment while resharing the footage from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot
One of the most intriguing positions in the portal right now.
Texas is starting to experience a little more attrition as their offseason goes on, which is something head coach Steve Sarkisian expected.
"They were stealing from you and stealing from our customers who pay the bills that pay our bills," the Better.com CEO wrote on Blind, per Fortune.
Mario Cristobal is leaving Oregon. Who should replace him? These are a few names to watch.
A video of Broncos rookie guard blowing up Chiefs defender Melvin Ingram already has more than 1.3 million views.
Cincinnati earned its playoff spot at the Cotton Bowl but is being punished with a semifinal date against Alabama. | Opinion
Coach Ryan Day said freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers' decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal caught him a little bit off guard.
The real-life Big addresses the "sad and uncomfortable" situation with his "Sex and the City" co-starts.
Featuring cooks, pilots, vet techs, and more.View Entire Post ›
Screenshot/TwitterWASHINGTON, D.C.—A group of white supremacists stormed through downtown Washington, D.C. on Saturday evening, bearing American flags and mildly menacing plastic shields while marching to the beat of a snare drum down the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. But after chanting aggressively about their plans to “reclaim America,” their intended show of force stalled spectacularly when they lost their ride.While the group had marched through the city with threatening chants about their