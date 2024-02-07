Louisiana Lottery players claim nearly $17 million in cash prizes in January

Louisiana Lottery scratch-off game players claimed nearly $17.6 million in cash prizes, including a Power 100X prize that was worth $500,000, in January, according to a news release.

In addition, there was almost $11.6 million won during drawings in January, including a Lotto jackpot prize worth $2,541,907. Fast Play players won close to $851,000 last month, the Louisiana Lottery Corporation said.

Draw-style daily game prizes for drawings included Pick 3 winning tickets totaling $2,591,020, Pick 4 winning tickets worth $3,699,000, and Pick 5 prizes totaling $722,375. In total, draw-style game winnings from drawings were $11,554,251. Lottery draw-style game players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the winnings from those tickets, the release said.

According to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, scratch-off winners picked claimed nearly $17.6 million in January.

In addition to $17,597,880 in scratch-off cash prizes paid during January, players also claimed $1,720,561 worth of free-ticket prizes. According to Lottery policy, scratch-off games are closed when all top prizes are claimed, and scratch-off players have 90 days to redeem a winning ticket.

“More than 32,000 Power Play purchasers won an extra $298,549 in addition to their regular Powerball prizes for a total of $441,562 in winnings,” Lottery President Rose Hudson said. “Also, nearly 19,000 Megaplier purchasers won a bonus total of $158,758 in addition to their regular Mega Millions prizes for $243,708 in total winnings."

The $1 Power Play option offers Powerball players the chance to increase any non-jackpot winnings. The $1 Megaplier add-on multiplies non-jackpot Mega Millions prizes by a multiplier number selected during the drawing.

Players of the Lottery’s instant-win terminal Fast Play games won $850,816 in prizes. Fast Play winning tickets can be claimed up to 90 days following the closure of the game. The amount of prizes claimed will vary from month to month, and in fiscal year 2023 the Lottery allocated 57.12% of sales to fund prizes, Lottery officials said.

Approximately 32.46% of sales were transferred to the state treasury for the Minimum Foundation Program that funds K-12 public education in Louisiana. Retailers were paid 5.61% compensation, and 4.81% was used to operate the Lottery.

For more information on prize payment options, a list of current scratch-off games, prizes remaining, and claim deadlines can be found on the Lottery’s website at louisianalottery.com

