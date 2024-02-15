Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser to pardon a crawfish Feb. 20 in Breaux Bridge

Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will host the eighth annual Pardoning of the Crawfish Feb. 20 in Breaux Bridge.

Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is once again partnering with the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board for the eighth annual Pardoning of the Crawfish.

Breaux Bridge, the crawfish capital of the world, will host the event at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 20 at Parc des Ponts Breaux.

Nungesser started the Pardoning of the Crawfish in 2017 to celebrate crawfish season in Louisiana and across the Gulf South. During the event, one lucky crawfish will be spared from being tossed ino the boiling pot with potatoes.

This year’s event is made possible through the support of the St. Martin Parish Tourist Commission and the Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival.

