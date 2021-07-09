Louisiana makes progress on criminal justice reform: Group

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
William Patrick, The Center Square
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has concluded the last of 477 bill signings for the 2021 regular legislative session, and among hundreds of new laws are a slew of criminal justice measures a reform group calls “encouraging.”

“The 2021 legislative session saw the Pelican State continue to move in the right direction with common-sense, practical criminal justice reforms,” said Right on Crime, a nationally focused Texas-based nonprofit.

The group tracked more than 70 bills during Louisiana's two-month legislative session and was appointed to the Survivor Informed Task Force, a victims’ rights initiative approved by the House and Senate, 97-0 and 37-0, respectively.

“Numerous bills were passed that will improve policies around victims’ rights, pre-trial reform, fees and fines, and strengthening reentry,” Right on Crime Louisiana State Director Scott Peyton wrote.

In an interview, Peyton cited various policy developments such as the Louisiana Work Opportunity Tax Credit, which provides tax breaks for employers hiring former prison inmates.

Louisiana is the highest incarceration state in the country, according to the advocacy group Sentencing Project. The leading predictor of recidivism, or returning to jail or prison, is unemployment.

Peyton suggested the most impactful legislative development was not a new law, but a bill that failed: House Bill 479, which he described as “all stick and no carrot.”

Sponsored by Rep. Debbie Villio, R-Kenner, the measure would have reduced parole eligibility and “good time” credits for inmates exhibiting good behavior and self-improvement activities. Inmates released from correctional facilities also would have received reduced support services.

Newly signed bills include House Bill 46 by Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge. It lowers the timeframe for prosecutors to file misdemeanor charges from 45 days to 30 days. The purpose is to limit jail time for those either waiting to be accused of a crime or released from custody.

House Bill 216 and House Bill 248 eliminated juvenile justice court costs and lowered probation and parole fees, which disproportionately affect low-income individuals.

The conservative Legislature also passed House Bill 652, a Democratic-sponsored bill eliminating incarceration for possession of fewer than 14 grams of marijuana.

Edwards referred to “advanced criminal justice reform” in his final bill signing statement last week and acknowledged the bipartisanship that made it possible.

“While much has been made of a handful of controversial bills, the reality is that this legislative session has produced many good laws that will improve the lives of Louisianans,” he said.

“We did this through bipartisan cooperation and compromise. As we have proven time and time again, the people of Louisiana are best served when all of us put aside our differences and focus on projects, programs and progress for all,” he said.

Edwards, a Democrat, worked with the Republican-dominated Legislature similarly to 2017, when a divided state government enacted the Justice Reinvestment Initiative.

The initiative's goal is to reduce prison admissions by 10% by 2027, saving nearly $300 million.

“Accountability is important to victims and taxpayers,” said Peyton, adding “you can be tough on crime and fair on crime.”

The reform group said it already is preparing for the 2022 legislative session and hopes to advance proposals relating to split-jury retroactivity – a nonunanimous jury conviction process banned by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 – and solitary confinement.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: States, News, Louisiana, Criminal Justice, Criminal Justice Reform

Original Author: William Patrick, The Center Square

Original Location: Louisiana makes progress on criminal justice reform: Group

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.K. police officer pleads guilty to murdering Sarah Everard

    A British police officer admitted Friday to murdering Sarah Everard, whose death sparked widespread protests and anger from women who shared their own experiences of being threatened or attacked while walking alone, Reuters reports.The big picture: Wayne Couzens, 48, a London officer, abducted Everard as she walked home from a friend's house on March 3. Her body was found about 50 miles away in southeast England a week after her disappearance. Couzens previously pleaded guilty to raping and kidn

  • 'Black Widow' on Disney+: Florence Pugh makes fun of Scarlett Johansson's Marvel superhero pose

    Marvel’s Black Widow (premiering on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 9) stars Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh's on-screen relationship extends to real life too.

  • Haiti's president killed by foreigners: police

    In Haiti, a group of handcuffed men were paraded before the media on Thursday.Suspects, police said, in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.Authorities called them a commando unit, trained and heavily armed.And said they were all foreigners, including 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans.Also on display: assault rifles, machetes, bolt cutters and Colombian passports.Police held the press event following a raid on a house near the scene of the crimeThey said three suspects have been killed, with eight still on the run.Moise was fatally shot at his home Wednesday.A massive blow for a country already struggling with crushing poverty, political chaos and gang violence.Colombia's Defense Minister said there was preliminary evidence that the Colombian suspects were retired military."The national government, our police and army, have given instructions for immediate collaboration...The complete cooperation of our forces is with our fellow Republic of Haiti."Authorities have identified the American suspects.But the U.S. State Department has not confirmed they are citizens.Haiti's police claimed the local community helped track down the suspected killers.But have called for residents not to take justice into their own hands after a violent crowd gathered at the Port-au-Prince police station where the suspects were being held.President Moise had faced mass protests against his rule, accused of corruption and refusing to let go of powerAuthorities declared a state of emergency following the killing.But interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph on Thursday said it was time to reopen the economy, and called for the airport to restart operations.

  • A mom missed her flight at the Orlando airport. Then came the meltdown, video shows

    A mother traveling with her kids was caught on video having a meltdown at Orlando International Airport.

  • Two South Florida men, 26 Colombians involved in Moïse assassination, Haiti police say

    Two South Florida men have been arrested in connection with the assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moïse, the Miami Herald has learned.

  • Virginia Couple Charged After Boy’s Frozen Body Found In A Freezer

    A Virginia couple has been arrested after a boy's body was discovered in a freezer where the child had apparently been stashed years ago, police said this week. Eliel Adon Weaver’s frozen remains were found in a freezer in the home of his parents, Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina Weaver, 48, in Midlothian, Virginia on May 4, according to Chesterfield County Police Department. Police were dispatched to the couple’s home after reports came in that a child’s corpse was hidden there. Detectives executi

  • Dramatic Police Video Shows Moment A 6-Year-Old Child Was Rescued From A Kidnapper In Kentucky

    Dramatic video released by authorities in Kentucky shows the moment that a police officer rescued a 6-year-old girl who had been kidnapped while riding her bike in Louisville last week. Robby Wildt, 40, was driving near Valley Station Road in Louisville when he allegedly took the 6-year-old girl who was riding a bike, according to an arrest citation viewed by local station WDRB. Witnesses said that they watched the abduction take place and called the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department, wh

  • Wife of Former Prison Guard Who Had Affair With Child Killer Susan Smith Speaks Out

    The wife of a former prison guard is speaking out about his past sexual affair behind bars with Susan Smith, who is serving a life sentence for murdering her children.

  • There's a Proven Way to Reduce Gun Violence in America's Cities. We Just Need to Fund It

    More than 141 people were shot in our hometowns of Oakland, Chicago, and New York City over the July 4th weekend. The shooting victims included a 6-year old girl and her mother in the West Pullman neighborhood of Chicago, a 16-year old boy shot in the head from nearby celebratory gunfire in Oakland, and a 38-year old man checking his car for a flat tire in Queens, New York. This staggering weekend of violence isn’t an outlier; based on an already difficult year and the violence trends we’ve seen, this could be one of the deadliest summers on record for gun violence.

  • 'Rise of the Moors' members in Massachusetts armed standoff case combative in court appearances

    Several members of the "Rise of the Moors," a group that does not identify with U.S. laws, were combative and chaotic during court arraignments Wednesday.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse's Lawyer Claims He Opened Fire At BLM Protest Because Victim Was Convicted Sex Offender

    A lawyer for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager accused of fatally shooting two demonstrators and wounding another at a Black Lives Matter protest last summer, claimed this week that he'd gunned down one victim because he was a sex offender. According to a motion filed in court Thursday, Rittenhouse’s legal team is arguing that the teen opened fire on Jospeh Rosenbaum in Kenosha because the man wasn’t legally able to own his own gun, due to his criminal history. “As a convicted felon and sex offende

  • Barron Trump Was Spotted in New York City

    The President's youngest child turned 15 this year.

  • Florida entrepreneur accused by Haiti of taking part in Jovenel Moïse killing

    James Solages is one of two Haitian Americans the government said it arrested in connection with the killing at the presidential residence Haiti is in turmoil after president Jovenel Moïse was killed on 8 July in Port-au-Prince Photograph: Getty Images The Haitian government has accused a Florida entrepreneur and former security guard of being involved in the assassination of Jovenel Moïse. James Solages is one of two Haitian Americans the government said it arrested in Port-au-Prince in connect

  • Damning Trump Supercut Uses His Own Words To Show Why He’s In Big Legal Trouble

    MeidasTouch finds old Trump comments that could come back to haunt him in court.

  • Off-duty cop knocked out at Tennessee wedding after racist comments, reports say

    The 22-year-old officer reportedly said he “didn’t know they let Black people in the reception hall.”

  • Store clerk guns down shoplifter over four packs of Red Bull, Indiana cops say

    The store clerk has been charged with murder.

  • One sentence in the Trump Organization indictment suggests more charges are coming, former prosecutor says

    New York prosecutors called CFO Allen Weisselberg "one of the largest individual beneficiaries" of the scheme, suggesting others were involved.

  • ‘Rise of the Moors’ Standoff Shuts Down I-95: Who Are They and What Do They Believe?

    Police arrested members of a Rhode Island–based militia after a lengthy standoff. The suspects are part of a group that believes that they are not bound by U.S. law.

  • U.S. Citizen Detained as Suspect in Assassination of Haitian President

    A U.S. citizen of Haitian descent was arrested as one of six potential suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

  • Suspect with bodies in truck during killing of Georgia golf pro is arrested, police say

    A suspect was arrested in the shooting death of a Georgia golf pro, who is believed to have stumbled on a crime at a country club, police say.