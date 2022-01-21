Louisiana man accused of issuing more than $31K worth of fraudulent paychecks to himself

A Bossier City man has been arrested after being accused of issuing unauthorized paychecks to himself totaling more than $31,000.

On Dec. 29, 2021, Robert Phillips Jr., 54, was reported to police by a local business for accessing the employer's payroll system and paying himself an extra $31,554.67.

An accountant for the business discovered Phillips received five paychecks in October and eight paychecks in December.

Shortly after the accountant emailed him about the extra paychecks, Phillips left the office and did not return to work.

Caddo Sheriff’s Detective Clarissa Harris obtained a warrant for Phillips’ arrest Jan. 5. On Jan. 18, he was taken into custody by Bossier authorities. He was transported and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on Jan. 19.

Phillips has an affixed bond of $75,000.

