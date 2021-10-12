Louisiana man accused of killing state trooper, half sister in multi-parish shooting spree taken to jail in slain officer’s handcuffs

A suspect injured as he fled law enforcement in wake of a multi-parish shooting spree, which left a Louisiana State trooper dead, has been escorted from the hospital to jail in the slain officer’s handcuffs.

Matthew Mire remained behind bars on Tuesday in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He was arrested on Saturday and is facing charges of murder in the shooting deaths of his half-sister Pamela Adair and Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, WAFB reported. He is also facing several other charges including attempted murder of a police officer.

Authorities said the violence kicked off inside a mobile home in Livingston Parrish on Friday just after midnight, where a man and a woman were found shot. He suffered from a wound to the arm while she was struck in her arm and leg.

Both are expected to survive.

“The pair tells detectives that they heard a noise outside of their home,” the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. “They then witnessed someone barging in through their front door and firing shots. We do not believe this to be a random shooting. It’s believed Mire was familiar with the victims.”

From there, Mire allegedly stole a blue 2013 Chevrolet Silverado and fled the neighborhood.

Just hours later, deputies in Ascension Parish found 37-year-old Adair and her 43-year-old partner suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at their Prairieville home. They were transported to a Baton Rouge hospital where Adair died. Her partner remains in critical condition.

Gaubert was also found dead in his cruiser around the same time. Police said Mire ambushed Gaubert inside his patrol unit near the crime scene in Prairieville around 2:30 a.m.

Shortly after 5 a.m., police said Mire exchanged gunfire with a Louisiana State Police Trooper, who attempted to pull over the blue Chevrolet Silverado in East Baton Rouge Parish.

“The driver refused to stop and shot at the Trooper,” the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said. “The Trooper returned fire and the pursuit continued on LA Hwy 73 to Hooshootoo Road, where gunfire was exchanged.”

Mire was finally taken into custody Saturday evening after a daylong manhunt by numerous state and local police agencies.

The Louisiana State Patrol said he was hospitalized for injuries he received from a K-9 bite and a gunshot wound to the leg, which appears to be self-inflicted. On Monday he was taken from the hospital to jail in the handcuffs carried by Guabert.

“Since the suspect was taken into custody Saturday night, he has been handcuffed,” police said. “Those handcuffs are symbolic to every Trooper within LSP. Those handcuffs belong to Trooper Gaubert.”