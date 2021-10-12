Louisiana man accused of killing state trooper, half sister in multi-parish shooting spree taken to jail in slain officer’s handcuffs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A suspect injured as he fled law enforcement in wake of a multi-parish shooting spree, which left a Louisiana State trooper dead, has been escorted from the hospital to jail in the slain officer’s handcuffs.

Matthew Mire remained behind bars on Tuesday in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He was arrested on Saturday and is facing charges of murder in the shooting deaths of his half-sister Pamela Adair and Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, WAFB reported. He is also facing several other charges including attempted murder of a police officer.

Authorities said the violence kicked off inside a mobile home in Livingston Parrish on Friday just after midnight, where a man and a woman were found shot. He suffered from a wound to the arm while she was struck in her arm and leg.

Both are expected to survive.

“The pair tells detectives that they heard a noise outside of their home,” the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. “They then witnessed someone barging in through their front door and firing shots. We do not believe this to be a random shooting. It’s believed Mire was familiar with the victims.”

From there, Mire allegedly stole a blue 2013 Chevrolet Silverado and fled the neighborhood.

Just hours later, deputies in Ascension Parish found 37-year-old Adair and her 43-year-old partner suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at their Prairieville home. They were transported to a Baton Rouge hospital where Adair died. Her partner remains in critical condition.

Gaubert was also found dead in his cruiser around the same time. Police said Mire ambushed Gaubert inside his patrol unit near the crime scene in Prairieville around 2:30 a.m.

Shortly after 5 a.m., police said Mire exchanged gunfire with a Louisiana State Police Trooper, who attempted to pull over the blue Chevrolet Silverado in East Baton Rouge Parish.

“The driver refused to stop and shot at the Trooper,” the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said. “The Trooper returned fire and the pursuit continued on LA Hwy 73 to Hooshootoo Road, where gunfire was exchanged.”

Mire was finally taken into custody Saturday evening after a daylong manhunt by numerous state and local police agencies.

The Louisiana State Patrol said he was hospitalized for injuries he received from a K-9 bite and a gunshot wound to the leg, which appears to be self-inflicted. On Monday he was taken from the hospital to jail in the handcuffs carried by Guabert.

“Since the suspect was taken into custody Saturday night, he has been handcuffed,” police said. “Those handcuffs are symbolic to every Trooper within LSP. Those handcuffs belong to Trooper Gaubert.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AP Top Stories October 12 A

    Here's the latest for Tuesday October 12th: Tex. Gov Abbott signs anti vaccine mandate executive order; Fatal plane crash in suburban San Diego; Miami officials decide to fire police chief; California wildfire.

  • Police officer hurt on the job in 2020 still recovering

    Police officer hurt on the job in 2020 still recovering

  • This Minneapolis brewery's beer can is about more than a laugh

    My husband recently came home with a four-pack of Modist Brewing's new Forbidden Islands New England IPA and she found herself mesmerized by the can's label. Fog rises from islands dotting a turquoise sea, as an orca jumps from the water. A backpacked adventurer takes in the scene from atop a ridge of — wait — are those land masses made of ... fried chicken?After I stopped giggling, I called Modist to learn the backstory of the IPA's trompe-l'œil. Stay on top of the latest market trends and econ

  • Man Accused of Stealing Tracker From Great White Shark and Terrifying Swimmers With Hoax Alerts

    Ryan PierseA Western Australian man is facing charges after authorities say he created “unnecessary fear” by impersonating a great white and setting off hoax shark alerts up and down the coast.The 48-year-old man, who has not been named, apparently opted to terrify his neighbors after accidentally reeling in a shark when he was fishing. While he released the shark back into the water, police in Albany say he pocketed the tracking tag that was fitted on the fearsome creature to help authorities m

  • State Police hold press conference on shooting rampage, trooper ambush

    State Police hold press conference on shooting rampage, trooper ambush

  • Trooper killed in the line of duty

    Trooper killed in the line of duty

  • Jerry West ‘can’t believe’ Suns, Kings, Hawks didn’t get Luka Doncic in draft

    Jerry West was running the Lakers' front office when they got Kobe Bryant with the No. 13 pick in the 1996 NBA Draft.

  • Letters to the Editor: California's ethnic studies law removes the whitewash from U.S. history

    California's new law requiring ethnic studies for high school graduation won't end racism, but it'll go a long way toward addressing wrongs.

  • Calls rise in Italy to ban pro-fascism groups after rampage

    Left-leaning Italian lawmakers and politicians on Sunday called for measures to outlaw pro-fascism groups a day after anti-vaccine protesters, incited by extreme-right leaders, stormed a union office in Rome. Twelve protesters were either detained or arrested, authorities said Sunday, including Giuliano Castellino, leader of the extreme-right Forza Nuova party. Castellino, who due to past violence has been banned from demonstrations in Rome, was allegedly one of the Forza Nuova members who exhorted supporters to storm the national headquarters of the CGIL labor confederation.

  • Man charged in crash that killed his 6-year-old stepdaughter

    According to court records, a witness said he didn't check on his stepdaughter after she was ejected from the vehicle and was heard saying, 'She's not my child.'

  • Bob Hearts Abishola - Make Some Changes

    Bob tells Abishola that he's ready to make changes to his health and life now that he is married to her.

  • Southwest CEO speaks out after canceled flights

    Gary C. Kelly addresses the fallout after the airline canceled more than 2,000 flights over the weekend.

  • Outcry after federal agents kill eight wolf cubs adopted by Idaho school

    US Department of Agriculture defends its agents’ killing of the pups, part of a pack adopted by a high school in 2003 The gray wolf was removed from endangered species protections by the Trump administration. Photograph: VW Pics/VWPics/Universal Images Group/Getty Images Conservationists in Idaho are speaking out against the “inhumane” killings of eight wolf pups that were part of a pack adopted by a high school since 2003. The killings were discovered after biologists who tracked the pack notic

  • Qatari official says recognising Taliban government not a priority

    DOHA (Reuters) -Qatar believes that recognising the Taliban government in Afghanistan is not a priority now, and that the focus should be on engaging with the new administration and addressing humanitarian issues, a senior Qatari official said on Tuesday. Mutlaq Al-Qahtani, special envoy of the Qatari foreign minister, urged other countries to engage more deeply with the Taliban as Afghanistan's de facto authority, while urging the Islamist movement to act as a "responsible" administration and respect the right of women to work and girls to attend school. Almost two months after the former Western-backed government collapsed and insurgent forces swept into Kabul, the Taliban administration has pushed to build relations with other countries to help stave off a catastrophic economic crisis.

  • Dallas will send expand mental health responses to 911 calls

    This year’s massive Dallas budget includes an expansion of a mental health response team to handle 911 calls that don’t require a traditional police response. Why it matters: After George Floyd’s murder in 2020, critics called for a drastic shift in city budgets to put more money into social services and not just into police departments. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeRIGHT Care, short for “Rapid Integrated Group Healthcare Tea

  • Questions surrounding the death of Jelani Day continue

    When the body of Illinois State University student, Jelani Day, was found in the Illinois River near Peru, a far […] The post Questions surrounding the death of Jelani Day continue appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Grading the Gamecocks midway through Shane Beamer’s first year at South Carolina

    South Carolina is 3-3, but 0-3 in SEC play. How would you grade the overall effort and results?

  • Appalachian State vs Louisiana Prediction, Game Preview

    Appalachian State vs Louisiana prediction, game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, October 12

  • Ohio's homicide rate highest in decades

    The number of homicides in Ohio rose last year to its highest mark in three decades and once again exceeded the national rate, according to statistics released by the FBI.Why it matters: These estimated figures reinforce data showing a surge in homicides and violent crimes the past two years in Columbus and other major Ohio cities.Legal experts believe social-economic changes brought about by the pandemic, such as an increase in unemployment, could be behind these spikes, Axios' Russell Contrera

  • Capitol Police whistleblower blasts two senior leaders for 'failures' on Jan. 6

    The whistleblower also accused Congress of not holding Capitol Police leaders accountable in the fallout.