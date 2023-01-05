Louisiana man arrested in fatal shooting at Fort Myers restaurant

More than a month after police began searching for the suspect in the fatal shooting that left one person dead at a Fort Myers restaurant, they've announced an arrest in the case.

On Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested Hector Perdomo, 24, in Slidell, Louisiana, without incident, Fort Myers police said.

Perdomo will be extradited to Lee County, where he faces charges of second-degree murder; second-degree attempted murder; and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Detectives said Perdomo shot and killed Alfredo Aragon Arvea on Nov. 13 in the parking lot of the El Patron Mexican Restaurant and Bar, 3639 Palm Beach Blvd.

Perdomo shot a second victim, who survived.

The investigation led Fort Myers police to Kenner, Louisiana, where officials say Perdomo has an outstanding warrant for second-degree battery and aggravated assault against a dating partner.

The warrant was issued on Aug. 20, 2022.

