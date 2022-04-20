Louisiana man arrested on murder charge after Facebook video of stabbing

A man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing attack on a woman that was livestreamed on social media, police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, said Tuesday.

Janice David, 34, was found dead in a vehicle shortly before 10 p.m. Monday after state police learned about the Facebook Live video and informed local deputies, Baton Rouge police said in a statement.

Earl Lee Johnson Jr., 35, was in custody in a stolen car case Monday when officials learned of the video and found David's body, police Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. told reporters.

“Someone saw the video, notified Facebook, Facebook then notified state police,” McKneely said, according to video from NBC affiliate WVLA of Baton Rouge.

McKneely described the video as “very gruesome” and said Johnson confessed to the killing. He was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether Johnson had an attorney who could speak on his behalf Tuesday night. He was being held without bail, according to online jail records.

A coroner will determine the cause of death. Investigators believe David was stabbed and beaten to death, the police statement said.

Investigators think there was some association between David and Johnson, McKneely said. The investigation was ongoing Tuesday, police said.

