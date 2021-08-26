Louisiana man charged with 32 counts of animal sex abuse

Nelson Oliveira, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A Louisiana man was charged with 32 counts of sexual abuse of animals Wednesday after admitting to having intercourse with two of his dogs, authorities said.

Kenneth Ord Starling, 52, was found with “numerous” photos and videos of animals being sexually abused following a tip about the man’s “possible inappropriate behavior” with his pets, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The disturbing material was found during a search warrant executed at his Slidell-area home in the New Orleans metro area. The suspect allegedly admitted to some of the allegations while being interviewed by detectives.

“As a dog owner myself I find this behavior unthinkable and very disturbing,” Sheriff Randy Smith said in a statement.

Starling was being held Thursday at the St. Tammany Parish Jail, online records show. His bond has not been determined.

The parish’s animal control office has since taken possession of the suspect’s animals, authorities said.

No other details have been released about the case.

