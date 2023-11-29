Louisiana man dies in Lincoln County crash on I-29

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has released the name of a passenger who died form injuries after a one-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Lincoln County.

The incident occurred at about 9 a.m. on Interstate 29. The vehicle, a 2008 Chevrolet Suburban, seated three people, one driver, one front seat passenger and one back seat passenger, all from Hornbeck, Louisiana.

The deceased individual, Michael Dale Mitchell, 64, was in the back seat while James A. Browning III, 79, was in the front seat with the driver, Janita Mitchell, 61.

Preliminary crash information indicates the car was near mile marker 61, four miles southwest of Worthing. It was traveling southbound when it lost control and entered the median where the vehicle rolled, according to DPS.

Dale Mitchell was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, resulting in fatal injuries. Browning and Janita Mitchell sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol, an agency of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, is investigating the crash.

