Louisiana man fighting attempted rape conviction freed after 44 years

A Louisiana man who has proclaimed his innocence from behind bars for decades in the 1977 attempted rape of teen twins has been freed from prison.

Nearly 45 years after his conviction, Avoyelles Parish Judge Bill Bennett ordered a new trial in the case and all charges against Vincent Simmons have been dismissed. It took the jury, made up of 11 white men and one Black woman, just minutes to find him guilty for the attempted sexual assault of 14-year-old twin sisters, Karen and Sharon Sanders.

Now nearly 70, Simmons left the Angola State Penitentiary a free man on Monday, according to his attorneys Justin Bonus and Malcolm Larvadain.

“God kept hope alive in me,” Simmons said as he walked through the Marksville courthouse, according to KALB. “God did this for me today.”

District Attorney Charlie Riddle said even though he felt there was “sufficient evidence to find Vincent Simmons guilty,” he didn’t want the victims “to undergo the trauma of another trial” or force them to relive the attack.

In wake of the decision, the Sanders sisters, now 59 years old, said that while they believe Simmons is guilty that he has spent enough time behind bars.

“Because we’ve had enough,” they said in a statement.

“We’ve fought for 44 years, we’ve had enough, we’ve got 44 years, we’re happy with that. We’re tired. We want it behind us. He went in guilty, he’s still guilty and he’ll die guilty. We’ve got our 44 years, praise God!”

Simmons attorneys have previously told CNN he was at a bar on May 9, 1977, around 9 p.m. getting in a fight — not kidnapping and attempting to rape the young girls.