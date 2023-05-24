A Frierson man has been found guilty of killing a man following a romantic rivalry in 2020.

On May 23, a six-man and six-woman jury unanimously convicted Cortney Fitzgerald Taylor, 37, of the 2020 slaying of Derrick Dewayne Taylor, 46.

According to the District Attorney's Office, on Sept. 7, 2020, Cortney entered the apartment of his former girlfriend on Marion Street to find her asleep with Derrick. Cortney then proceeded to stab Derrick in the heart while he slept.

The knife punctured the right ventricle of Derrick heart, and he bled to death.

The former girlfriend was asleep during the attack and was unable to identify the assailant, but surveillance video captured Cortney entering and leaving the apartment.

While in jail Cortney made a phone call to the former girlfriend stating she could not testify against him because she was asleep during the attack.

Following the attack, Cortney fled the murder scene. U.S. Marshals attempted to arrest him in December 2020, and he shot at officers and evaded capture. He was arrested a short time later in Bossier City without incident.

Cortney faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Caddo Parish Grand Jury returns true bills

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Louisiana man found guilty in 2020 romantic rivalry killing