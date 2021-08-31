A Louisiana man who was attacked by an alligator Monday is now missing, the man's wife said.

An unnamed Slidell, Louisiana, resident told the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office she was indoors when she heard a commotion at around noon on Monday, which she then discovered was a large alligator attacking her husband upon exiting her home. The woman helped stop the attack and pulled her husband from the Hurricane Ida floodwaters before returning inside to get first aide supplies, the sheriff's office said Monday evening.

67-YEAR-OLD AL ROKER BRAVES LASHING WAVES FOR HURRICANE IDA FORECAST AND TELLS DOUBTERS 'SCREW YOU'

Upon realizing the extent of her husband's injuries, the woman traveled approximately a mile away to seek help, only for her husband to be missing when she returned to the home, the statement added.

The sheriff's office has searched for the man since his disappearance, but he has not yet been located. The matter remains under investigation.

Alligator attacks are rare in the United States. Only about 4% of alligator attacks in the U.S. result in death, with most occurring in Florida, according to research from the University of Florida.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Hurricane Ida has caused destruction across the Gulf Coast, especially in Louisiana and Mississippi. Over 1.2 million homes in the two states have lost power from the hurricane, which was also responsible for a highway collapse in Mississippi that killed two people and injured at least 10 more.

Sheriff Randy Smith warned Louisiana residents about swimming and walking in flooded areas, as alligators and other animals may have moved closer into neighborhoods due to the storm.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Louisiana, Fish and Wildlife, Hurricane

Original Author: Asher Notheis

Original Location: Louisiana man missing following attack from alligator swimming in Hurricane Ida floodwaters