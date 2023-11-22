Louisiana man sentenced to 17 years for mailing drugs to Gulfport

A Louisiana man was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for sending mail to Gulfport.

The incident was part of a sting after a confidential source told Homeland Security investigators that Deandrea Keion Malbrough, 30, was sending methamphetamine to South Mississippi, according to information from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The source then assisted in connecting an undercover agent with Malbrough. Charges for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute two pounds of methamphetamine resulted after Malbrough mailed the drugs to agents at a Gulfport address.

A federal grand jury indicted Malbrough last February. Malbrough pleaded guilty to the charge in July,