Louisiana man sentenced for the 2019 murder of Shreveport police officer Chatéri Payne

A man found guilty in April for his role in the murder of a Shreveport police officer was sentenced Tuesday, in Caddo District Court.

Tre’Veon Demarcus Anderson, 29, of Shreveport, was sentenced to life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence in connection with the 2019 murder of Chatéri Alyse Payne.

He also was sentenced to the maximum sentence, 30 years, for conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. The sentences will run consecutively.

Anderson was found guilty April 20, 2022 of planning and executing the murder of Payne, 22, as she prepared to begin her patrol shift. She was killed outside of her home, while her two-year-old child was inside.

Cpl. Marcus Hines (left) and Cpl. Anthony Kelly lay flowers on the memorialized police car for Police Officer Chateri Payne Wednesday, January 16, 2019, outside the Shreveport Police Station.

Shreveport officer's funeral: 'We have the watch now. Rest in peace.'

Prior to the sentencing, Payne’s mother, Lakeitha Nash-Hudson, delivered a heart-wrenching victim impact statement.

"This has destroyed our family," she said. "It will never be the same. "To the world, she was Officer Payne, but to me she was Lyse. We are mourning Lyse and it all seems so unfair.

More: One guilty, one not guilty in the 2019 murder of a Shreveport police officer

"I talked to her every day and I can’t just call her," she continued. "Still, I pick up the phone to call her even though I know she won’t answer."

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Louisiana man sentenced in murder of a Shreveport police officer