Louisiana man sentenced to life in 1997 by Jim Crow jury practice granted parole

After 25 years in prison Brandon Jackson, 50, will be re-united with his mother who has been waiting for his release.

Jackson was granted parole Friday morning.

"25 and half years of waiting," Mollie Peoples, Jackson's mother said.

On Feb. 11, three members of the Louisiana Parole Board met via Zoom. In attendance were Jerry Goodwin, David Wade Correctional Center Warden, Jackson, Peoples and Claude-Michael Comeau, Jackson's attorney.

Jackson was convicted of armed robbery in 1997, after an alleged holdup of the Applebee’s on Airline Drive in Bossier City.

Jackson said, "I would like to apologize for my crimes. I am a different man."

During the hearing Tony Marabella, Board of Pardons Member said that Jackson had a remarkable prison life and this was evident through Goodwin's testament provided during the hearing.

Mollie Peoples and Brandon Jackson, January 7, 2012

More: A tale of two convictions: How the end of a Jim Crow-era law is playing out in Louisiana

Special conditions have been granted for Jackson's parole. Jackson will have to participate in community service, abide by a curfew, attend six months of AA, and speak to a substance abuse professional.

"He is a relentless optimistic," Comeau said.

This was Jackson's second attempt at parole and through countless hours of courses and hard work he succeeded.

This comes a week after Bossier Parish stayed Jackson's post-conviction relief.

On Feb. 3, Judge John Robinson listened to Attorney Claude-Michael Comeau argue, also via Zoom, for Jackson's post-conviction relief. During this hearing Robinson stayed the case until July 28, stating this case ultimately needs to be seen by the Louisiana Supreme Court.

Jackson is among 1500 Louisianans imprisoned by non-unanimous jury convictions.

More: 'I've just got to be persistent,' Brandon Jackson's hearing moved to February

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Louisiana man sentenced to life by Jim Crow jury practice granted parole