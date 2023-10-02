Louisiana man sentenced to prison and $2 million in restitution after chicken fraud charges

A Haughton man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison following federal fraud charges.

On Oct. 2, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Brian K. Whiteman, 48, was sentenced to 20 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release. In addition, he was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $2,183,949.

Whiteman was a part of a scheme to defraud Raeford Farms of Louisiana, LLC (Raeford Farms), where Whiteman was as the Assistant Sales Manager of their Arcadia production plant. Raeford Farms sells various products including fresh and frozen chicken and chicken frames.

Whiteman conspired with his co-conspirator to defraud Raeford Farms, resulting in a loss of over $2 million.

Whiteman pleaded guilty on March 8, 2023, to conspiracy to commit fraud against the United States.

