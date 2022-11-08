Louisiana man to stand trial in assault of corrections officer

Nov. 8—NEOSHO, Mo. — A judge ordered a Newton County inmate to stand trial Monday on assault charges after authorities say he wrested a stun gun from a corrections officer and zapping him twice during a failed escape attempt.

Judge Christine Rhoades decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Newton County Circuit Court that there is probable cause for 41-year-old Michael R. Durison to stand trial on counts of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, disarming a peace officer and escape.

Durison, of Honeston, Louisiana, was being held Sept. 18 at the Newton County Jail on an out-of-state warrant when he was transported to Freeman Neosho Hospital for a medical reason.

Joshua Ashmore, employed at the time as a shift supervisor of corrections officers at the Newton County Jail, testified at the hearing that he was called in to relieve the officer who initially took Durison to the hospital in restraints.

Durison had been seen by a doctor and was being released by the hospital when he jumped up off an examination room table and declared that he was not going back to jail, Ashmore said.

Ashmore, who was alone with Durison at the time and repositioning his leg restraints for transport, said the inmate started toward him and tried to push him out of the way. A sliding door behind the officer gave way with the shove and the ensuing struggle between the two spilled out into a hospital hallway.

Ashmore said he pulled his stun gun out to "drive stun" Durison and get control of him through direct contact of the device with the inmate. But the inmate grabbed the device, wrested it away and used it on him, he said.

"He got me a couple of times," Ashmore said.

The shocks left him helpless and disoriented as the inmate got to his feet and pointed the stun gun at him to stun him a third time, he said. Both its prongs had been spent, so Durison just turned and ran off with it, he said.

Ashmore said hospital personnel began tending to him at that point because his breathing became shallow and his color was not good. He acknowledged having left his job at the jail at the end of October but for other health reasons, he said.

The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Nov. 16.