Louisiana man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Watertown Thursday

Sep. 13—WATERTOWN — A Louisiana man is being held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building for being a fugitive of justice on an alleged attempted murder charge.

According to the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force, James Arrington, from Louisiana was arrested Thursday by the task force.

He was wanted out of the Slidell Police Department in Louisiana, and U.S. Marshals tracked him to Watertown, at which point the task force got involved, they said.

They said they were able to find him through different sources using the marshals' Violent Felony Task Force.

The task force went to a separate location on Wednesday after receiving information that Arrington was at a residence and had firearms, which resulted in the county's Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle, or MRAP, being deployed. Arrington had left the area prior to the task force entering the residence.

The task force said he has ties to Watertown.

The Slidell Police Department alleges that on June 14, their department responded to a scene after receiving reports of multiple gunshots heard in the area. They say in a Facebook post the victim was taken to the hospital and was released with a broken hand caused by a bullet and will also have a bullet lodged in his ribcage for the remainder of his life.

The department says that a motive for the shooting is unclear. "Regardless, James Arrington shot a man and left him for dead," the Facebook post reads,

The arrest took place on Thursday and he is currently being held awaiting extradition to Louisiana at the PSB.