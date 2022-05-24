Louisiana men who tried to illegally transport house leave trail of havoc

Photograph: Lumigraphics/Getty Images

Two men attempted to illegally move a modular home in Louisiana in the middle of the night before they abandoned the house in the street and left a trail of havoc in their neighborhood, the local sheriff reported.

Sheriff’s deputies in the state’s Iberia parish, near Lafayette, jailed the pair after getting a call at 3.30am on Sunday to report an illegal transport of a house. “Deputies arrived to find an abandoned truck, trailer and house,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on its Facebook page.

Deputies said the owner of the house – Tony Domingue – had been warned that he needed the proper permits to transport his home by truck.

“Those instructions were ignored and during the move down Coteau Holmes Road many mailboxes, road signs and trees were damaged in the process,” the sheriff’s said, adding that electricity lines were also brought down, knocking out power to hundreds.

Deputies eventually arrested Domingue and another man, Nico Comeaux, 32, and the pair were held on bond of $125,000 each.