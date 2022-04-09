Louisiana Mom Arrested After Drugs Found Inside 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Lunch Bag

After accidentally sending her daughter to school with drugs in her lunch bag, a Louisiana woman was arrested.

According to KNOE 8 News, the woman faces six different drug charges, including four felonies and possession with intent to distribute.

Ouchita, Louisiana:Jennifer Wise jailed after Methamphetamine & other drugs found in her 4 year old child's lunch bag.



Jennifer Wise told police she misplaced the drugs found in child's lunch bag & she was in possession of Methamphetamine. Hopefully child is safe now! — Johnsonvenida3 (@johnsonvenida3) April 6, 2022

MyArkLaMiss reports Louisiana State Police received a call from the Ouachita Parish child care facility staff. When authorities arrived at the facility, they discovered that Wise had left one gram of methamphetamine, five and a half clonazepam pills, and half a bar of Xanax in the child’s lunch bag.

Investigators contacted Wise on the 100 block of Pankey Road in West Monroe, LA. While speaking with Wise, she informed officers that she had an “eight ball” of methamphetamine in her room and permitted officers to search it. Wise reportedly told police that she had misplaced those drugs and she had been looking for them.

Wise was arrested in 2019 for possession of methamphetamine. According to the arrest record, Wise was arrested before 2019, as well.

She was booked in the Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law, controlled dangerous substances in presence of persons under 17 years of age, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance schedule IV, and possession with intent to distribute.

She has been released on bail after a bond was set at $14,500.