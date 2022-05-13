Louisiana mother crashes during police chase, killing 5-week-old baby, after stealing from Walmart: reports

A 5-week-old infant died after her mother crashed her car while fleeing Louisiana police officers after she stole baby items from a Walmart, according to reports.

The mother, Candace Gill, 38, was driving the car when she crashed on May 9, killing her young daughter and boyfriend, Edward Williams, WSAZ-TV reported. She faces multiple charges, including manslaughter, shoplifting, possession of a firearm and negligent injuring, according to jail records.

Officers with the Monroe Police Department were initially called to a Walmart for a shoplifting complaint. When they arrived, Gill and Williams were gone and employees said the pair stole baby items and ran when they were confronted.

Officers spotted the suspects in a vehicle a short time later and a chase ensued, the news outlet said. At one point, Gill ran a red light and drove on the shoulder.

The vehicle eventually crashed at a high rate of speed and Gill then fled on foot, according to court documents obtained by the station. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. The infant girl was rushed to a hospital and later died.

The child was not properly restrained in the vehicle, police said.

Two other people in a separate vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Gill was arrested Tuesday night after authorities received a tip about her whereabouts.

She is being held in the Ouachita Correctional Center.