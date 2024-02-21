Louisiana moves step closer to nitrogen gas suffocation, electrocution for executions

Louisiana moved a step closer to resuming death penalty executions for the first time in more than a decade after a House committee advanced a bill to expand the number of legal methods the state can use to kill condemned prisoners following two hours of powerful testimony.

Republican Hammond Rep. Nicholas Muscarello Jr. said his House Bill 6 is designed to provide justice and closure for victims and their surviving families. It's part of a package of bills being debated on a legislative Special Session called by Republican Gov. Jeff Landry to combat crime.

It would add electrocution and nitrogen gas suffocation as legal options for executions. Lethal injection is the only legal method of execution now, but state officials have said they've been unable to secure the drugs to carry out the death sentences.

"Every day we wait, the folks behind me are having to wait (for justice)," said Muscarello, referring to victims' families in the Criminal Justice Committee hearing room Tuesday.

Among those families was Wayne Guzzardo, whose daughter Stephanie was brutally murdered in 1995 and whose killer has been on death row since 1997.

"He gets to see his mother and father, and they get to talk to him," Guzzardo said of his daughter's killer. "Me and my wife have to go to the cemetery to talk to her grave, and she doesn't talk back.

"Our lives will never be the same. We miss her every day. It never goes away. We're not looking for revenge. We're looking for justice. All we're asking is that you give us the justice our daughter deserves."

Keith Vincent, whose brother Louisiana State Police Trooper Steven Vincent was murdered on duty in 2015, also testified in favor of the bill.

"There are extremely evil people (on death row), and they feed on the media and how famous they can be," Vincent said.

Wayne Guzzardo, the father of slain 27-year-old Stephanie Guzzardo, speaks at a press conference after East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore filed an injunction Tuesday, September 12, 2023 to halt clemency hearings for inmates on death row.

The bill would also shield companies or compound pharmacists from public exposure if they provide the drugs for lethal injection, which would still be the preferred method of execution in Muscarello's legislation. Many companies and pharmacists don't want to be publicly associated with executing prisoners.

Muscarello and others who testified in favor of the bill noted that capital punishment is already the law of the land and that his legislation only provides a path to carry out the sentence.

Iberville District Attorney Tony Clayton compared the current unofficial moratorium as "giving us a gun with no bullets."

But others opposed the bill, testifying that expanding execution methods violates their Christian faith while others said the proposed new methods are "barbaric" and should be considered torture and cruel and unusual punishment.

"We as (Catholic) bishops continue to see the need to respect in all ways the dignity of any human person," said Baton Rouge Bishop Michael Duca. "The mercy of God also see his image in them even in those who have committed heinous crime.

"I feel as though the (death penalty) is continuing a cycle of violence."

House Bill 6 now moves to the full House for debate.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Louisiana death penalty moratorium may end with new execution methods