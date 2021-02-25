Louisiana murder-for-hire plot goes horribly wrong

Police say a man hired two of his friends to kill a rape victim. Instead, investigators say the suspects killed the man's sister.

Video Transcript

DAN COPP: This whole thing involves primarily five people. You have Beaux Cormier, Andrew Eskine, Dalvin Wilson, and the two victims, Brittany Cormier, who happens to be Beaux's sister, and Hope Nettleton, who's a neighbor of Brittany.

This whole thing surrounds Beaux Cormier. He's at the heart of this whole twisted plot. In my reporting, I found that he was arrested on a sex charge and is a convicted sex offender. He pleaded guilty in 2004 to carnal knowledge of a juvenile. So he was on a sex offender registry for about 15 years.

What the police learned is that Beaux Cormier hires his two friends, Andrew Eskine and Dalvin Wilson, to kill the rape victim so she couldn't testify against him.

So the men traveled from the Lafayette area to Montague and conduct surveillance on Brittany for the home where they believe-- Brittany Cormier's home, where they believe the rape victim lives. And that's between July and November of 2020 where they're conducting this surveillance.

In November, Eskine and Wilson go to the home to carry out the killing. But for whatever reason, they abort the mission.

Mr. Wilson is alleged to have entered the house. And having never seen the rape victim, he didn't know what she looked like. He gives the rape victim by name and asks who she is, where is she. And Brittany Cormier tells the gunman that she is the rape victim. And by doing so, the police, the sheriff here says she accepts her fate and knows she's about to die. But by doing so, she saves the life of the intended target, the actual rape victim.

Police investigators were able to use security cameras and witness testimony. And they're able to work with other law enforcement agencies and track down Eskine and Wilson in the Lafayette area, bring the two men to justice. They both confessed, allegedly, to their involvement in the plot. And they essentially said they were paid by Beaux Cornier to carry it out.

