Louisiana murder suspect captured in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman wanted out of New Orleans, Louisiana for second-degree murder was captured in Memphis by the U.S. Marshals Wednesday, reports say.

According to a press release, an arrest warrant was issued for Nile Ward, 26, after a man was found stabbed to death in an abandoned car at the intersection of Old Gentilly Road and Reynes Street in New Orleans on Sept. 25.

At around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, U.S. Marshals assisted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team reportedly found ward at a motel on Lamar Avenue.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Ward was taken into custody without incident and will be held in Shelby County pending extradition back to Louisiana.

