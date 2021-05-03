Louisiana murder suspect dies in police shootout after killing two people and kidnapping baby

A Louisiana man suspected of killing two people Monday afternoon died in a shootout with police after he fled the murder scene with a baby in his lap and headed for Mississippi.

Biloxi Police Chief John Miller told news outlets that 30-year-old Eric Derell Smith died Monday afternoon. Smith's four-month-old daughter was taken to a hospital, The Advocate reported.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 "hang-up call" around 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Richmond Street in Baker, Louisiana, about 11 miles north of Baton Rouge.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found two people who had been killed in an apparent shooting. The suspect had fled the scene with an infant child.

"Right now our top priority is locating that child safely," Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said in a statement earlier.

Smith was stopped on I-10 in Mississippi and a shootout with police ensured, WLOX reported. Smith was reportedly holding the child in his lap when he fired at police while being chased, according to the outlet.

Authorities said the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident that included two family members.