Louisiana officer freed on $25K bond after fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A white Louisiana police officer is free on $25,000 bond following his arrest for fatally shooting an unarmed Black man who was trying to flee police responding to a domestic disturbance call earlier this month, authorities said Friday.

After reviewing evidence and footage from officers’ body cameras, state troopers charged Shreveport Police Officer Alexander Tyler, 23, with negligent homicide in the death of Alonzo Bagley, 43. Louisiana State Police released body camera footage Thursday of the fatal Feb. 3 encounter, as well as audio from the 911 recording reporting the initial disturbance.

“We are disappointed that Louisiana State Police brought charges against Officer Tyler,” his attorney, Dhu Thompson, said Friday in an interview with The Associated Press.

Thompson said they are prepared to defend the case in court.

“As the evidence has shown, Officer Tyler was placed with an unfortunate split-second decision in a highly charged atmosphere," Thompson said. “We feel that the initial evidence shown at Thursday's bond hearing supports his position in this case."

Thompson told KSLA-TV it's now up to the Caddo Parish District Attorney's office to decide whether to present charges to a grand jury.

“We're hopeful that a thorough review of the evidence will show that Officer Tyler didn't do anything wrong,” he said.

Thompson said he'd seen the camera footage and some of the press conferences since the shooting.

“I'm saddened to see some of the irresponsible narratives that's been put out through social media and other means,” he said. “Whenever this occurs a lot of incorrect information gets put into the public arena which inflames emotions and compounds the tragedy. We've urged the public and the media to let the process play out here. Let the case be judged by the facts and evidence and not be influenced by other cases because each case should stand on its own circumstances."

Thompson said Tyler is obviously “upset” and “shook” from the incident.

“It's an unfortunate situation for all involved,” Thompson said.

Family members of Bagley have filed a $10 million lawsuit against Tyler, who's been on the force for about two years.

“The lethal force used against Mr. Bagley was unjustified, unreasonable, excessive, and in violation of Mr. Bagley’s rights under the United States Constitution and the laws of the State of Louisiana,” according to the lawsuit, which was filed by Bagley’s wife, mother and stepdaughter.

The family has hired Louisiana attorney Ronald Haley, who has represented other high-profile clients including the family of Ronald Greene, a Black motorist whose 2019 death in state police custody in north Louisiana prompted lawsuits and criminal charges against law enforcement officers.

Thompson said he was not currently involved with the civil lawsuit.

Arraignment is set for April 3.

Tyler remains on paid administrative leave.

